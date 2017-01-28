Leesville Road girls, Enloe boys repeat at Cap-8 swimming champions

2:14 Jordan Glover pins, Cary wins SWAC title Pause

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)

1:35 Highlights: Cary at Apex boys basketball

1:43 Kim Schuh sends Apex into second OT with a 3

2:10 Coach David Green on why he took the Green Hope football job

2:03 Highlights: Seventy-First at Overhills boys basketball

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

3:05 Highlights: Cary at Green Hope boys basketball