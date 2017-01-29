N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: five new teams in the rankings

Three top-six boys basketball teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area stumbled last week, but their bodies of work still keep them high up in the top 25 rankings.
Pinecrest lost to Hoke County in overtime, but the No. 7 Patriots are 17-2.
Green Hope fell to Athens Drive, but the No. 8 Falcons are 16-3.
Millbrook lost twice – to Wake Forest and Leesville Road – but the No. 9 Wildcats still own wins against No. 11 Orange and No. 15 St. David’s.
Apex and Nash Central replace Broughton and Riverside in the boys’ top 25.
In the girls’ top 25, North Johnston, East Wake and Cardinal Gibbons replace Hunt, Northwood and Durham Academy.
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
20-0
2. Garner
2
17-2
3. South Central
4
16-1
4. East Chapel Hill
7
17-4
5. Word of God*
8
16-4
6. Northern Nash
9
18-2
7. Pinecrest
5
17-2
8. Green Hope
6
16-3
9. Millbrook
3
14-6*
10. Overhills
11
15-2
11. Orange
12
15-4
12. Cary
13
11-7
13. Kestrel Heights
15
19-0
14. Cardinal Gibbons
16
15-5
15. St. David’s
17
15-5
16. Leesville Road
10
12-7
17. South Granville
19
16-3
18. D.H. Conley
20
13-4
19. Southern Lee
21
13-5
20. Durham Academy
23
19-5
21. Northern Durham
18
10-6
22. Ravenscroft
14
15-8
23. Athens Drive
25
13-6
24. Apex
NR
12-7
25. Nash Central
NR
13-4
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
1
19-0
2. Millbrook
2
18-2
3. Heritage
3
17-2
4. Hillside
4
18-3
5. Neuse Christian
5
16-0
6. Orange
6
19-0
7. Green Hope
7
16-3
8. Knightdale
8
15-4
9. Leesville Road
9
14-5
10. Apex
10
14-5
11. Friendship Christian
11
18-0
12. Panther Creek
12
13-7
13. Athens Drive
13
13-6
14. Jordan
14
14-5
15. Cary
15
12-6
16. Holly Springs
16
13-5
17. Union Pines
17
18-2
18. Cary Christian
19
15-2
19. Rocky Mount
21
13-2
20. Rolesville
22
11-6
21. Farmville Central
23
12-3
22. North Johnston
NR
14-3*
23. North Pitt
20
15-3
24. East Wake
NR
14-5
25. Cardinal Gibbons
NR
13-6
*Won by forfeit against Midway.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
