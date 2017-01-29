High School Sports

N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: five new teams in the rankings

By J. Mike Blake

Three top-six boys basketball teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area stumbled last week, but their bodies of work still keep them high up in the top 25 rankings.

Pinecrest lost to Hoke County in overtime, but the No. 7 Patriots are 17-2.

Green Hope fell to Athens Drive, but the No. 8 Falcons are 16-3.

Millbrook lost twice – to Wake Forest and Leesville Road – but the No. 9 Wildcats still own wins against No. 11 Orange and No. 15 St. David’s.

Apex and Nash Central replace Broughton and Riverside in the boys’ top 25.

In the girls’ top 25, North Johnston, East Wake and Cardinal Gibbons replace Hunt, Northwood and Durham Academy.

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

20-0

2. Garner

2

17-2

3. South Central

4

16-1

4. East Chapel Hill

7

17-4

5. Word of God*

8

16-4

6. Northern Nash

9

18-2

7. Pinecrest

5

17-2

8. Green Hope

6

16-3

9. Millbrook

3

14-6*

10. Overhills

11

15-2

11. Orange

12

15-4

12. Cary

13

11-7

13. Kestrel Heights

15

19-0

14. Cardinal Gibbons

16

15-5

15. St. David’s

17

15-5

16. Leesville Road

10

12-7

17. South Granville

19

16-3

18. D.H. Conley

20

13-4

19. Southern Lee

21

13-5

20. Durham Academy

23

19-5

21. Northern Durham

18

10-6

22. Ravenscroft

14

15-8

23. Athens Drive

25

13-6

24. Apex

NR

12-7

25. Nash Central

NR

13-4

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

1

19-0

2. Millbrook

2

18-2

3. Heritage

3

17-2

4. Hillside

4

18-3

5. Neuse Christian

5

16-0

6. Orange

6

19-0

7. Green Hope

7

16-3

8. Knightdale

8

15-4

9. Leesville Road

9

14-5

10. Apex

10

14-5

11. Friendship Christian

11

18-0

12. Panther Creek

12

13-7

13. Athens Drive

13

13-6

14. Jordan

14

14-5

15. Cary

15

12-6

16. Holly Springs

16

13-5

17. Union Pines

17

18-2

18. Cary Christian

19

15-2

19. Rocky Mount

21

13-2

20. Rolesville

22

11-6

21. Farmville Central

23

12-3

22. North Johnston

NR

14-3*

23. North Pitt

20

15-3

24. East Wake

NR

14-5

25. Cardinal Gibbons

NR

13-6

*Won by forfeit against Midway.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

