Northwood sweeps rival Jordan-Matthews in boys and girls basketball

Devante Snips (33) of Jordan-Matthews moves the ball against the defense from Birch Newell (21) of Northwood. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the men and women basketball games between the Jordan-Matthews Jets and the Northwood Chargers that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Devante Snips (33) of Jordan-Matthews dribbles against Jaquan Headen (24) of Northwood. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Devante Snips (33) of Jordan-Matthews dribbles against Jaquan Headen (24) and Gordon Brann (20) of Northwood. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Rodney Wiley, left, head coach of Jordan-Matthews instructs his players Devante Snips (33) and Noah Wright, right. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Alex Hart, center, head coach of Northwood instructs his players from the sideline. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Monty Thomas (2) of Northwood scores a two-point basket against Cortez Walden (10) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Christian Farrell (5) of Northwood scores a two-point basket against Noah Wright (11) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Birch Newell (21) of Northwood scores a two-point basket against Cortez Walden (10) and Noah Wright (11) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Brendan Harrington (10) of Northwood scores with a layup against Noah Wright (11) and Brent Bittle, right, of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Gordon Brann (20) of Northwood scores a two-point basket after passing by Brent Bittle (12) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Noah Wright (11) of Jordan-Matthews shoots for two points against Cam Goins, left, of Northwood. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Brendan Harrington (10) and Jaelon Johnson, left, of Northwood block a shot from Devante Snips (33) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Gordon Brann (20) of Northwood wins a rebound against Noah Wright (11) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
AJ McLaughlin (30) of Northwood scores with a layup against Brayden Teague (44) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a men basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 75-43.
Melody Dark, center, head coach of Jordan-Matthews, instructs her players during the break. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Chandler Adams (23) of Northwood scores a two-point basket against Darian Gonzales (10) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Natalie Womble, left, of Northwood drives to the basket against Melanie Russell, right, of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Carson Shaner, right, of Northwood steals the ball from Jocelyn Michell, left, of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Kadie Snipes (50) of Northwood scores with a layup after passing by Melanie Russell (44) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Qwaz Pennix (55) of Jordan-Matthews and Chandler Adams (23) of Northwood fight over a rebound. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Kristian Eanes (12) of Northwood drives to the basket against Darian Gonzales (10), Jocelyn Michell, second from right, and Melanie Russell (44) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Jyreah Smith (42) of Northwood scores with a layup against Darian Gonzales (10) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Chandler Adams (23) of Northwood scores a two-point basket against Jocelyn Michell (50) of Jordan-Matthews and Qwaz Pennix (55) of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Cameron Vernon, center, head coach of Northwood instructs his team from the sideline. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Northwood's bench celebrates a basket in the second half. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Jyreah Smith (42) of Northwood scores with a layup against Qwaz Pennix (55) and Melanie Russell, second from right, of Jordan-Matthews. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Northwood's injured players, Erika Nettles, left, Bryn Aydt, second from left, and Jazanae Billings, second right, greet their teammate Jyreah Smith, right, during a timeout. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
Northwood's injured players watch from the bench, Erika Nettles, left, Bryn Aydt, center, and Jazanae Billings, right. The Jordan-Matthews Jets played the Northwood Chargers in a women basketball game that took place in Pittsboro, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Northwood won 60-38.
