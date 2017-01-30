N&O wrestling top 25 rankings: 20 teams advance to the postseason

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s dual-team wrestling playoffs begin and end this week. The rounds of 32 and 16 are Tuesday, the quarterfinals and semifinals are Thursday and the championships are Saturday.
The 4A and 2A East champions will host Saturday championships, while the 1A and 3A East champions will travel to the West champs’ home gyms.
Twenty teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 dual-team rankings advanced to the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. Ravenscroft is a member of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, but the other four – Wake Forest, Heritage, D.H. Conley and Chapel Hill – will wait for individual regionals next Saturday, which is followed the following week by the state championships.
In 4A, No. 3 Holly Springs will play conference opponent No. 10 Middle Creek in the first round at Laney High in Wilmington. No. 11 Leesville Road plays No. 13 Green Hope at Cape Fear High, where No. 22 Athens Drive faces the host Colts out of Cumberland County
No. 2 Cary hosts No. 19 Rolesville in the first round.
No. 4 Riverside faces conference opponent No. 17 Cardinal Gibbons in the first round, with either No. 9 West Johnston or another PAC-6 team, Person, in the second round.
In 3A, No. 5 Cleveland will travel to unranked C.B. Aycock and face Anson County in the first round, while No. 6 Union Pines hosts West Brunswick, Asheboro and No. 15 Southern Nash.
No. 1 Orange hosts No. 14 Corinth Holders, with No. 13 Fike and unranked Western Harnett on the other side. Unranked Northwood hosts Swansboro.
No. 23 Franklinton travels to South Lenoir in 2A to face Jacksonville’s Northside High. Unranked Carrboro goes to No. 12 Farmville Central.
In 1A, No. 8 Rosewood has a first-round bye and awaits the winner between Bishop McGuinness and Neuse Charter. Unranked Chatham Central hosts East Surry with the winner facing unranked Voyager Academy.
These are the final dual-team wrestling rankings until the N&O All-Metro teams are released next month.
N&O wrestling top 25
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Orange
1
27-0
2. Cary
3
22-0
3. Holly Springs
2
22-1
4. Riverside
4
22-3
5. Cleveland
5
27-2
6. Union Pines
6
13-5
7. Pinecrest
7
23-4
8. Rosewood
8
39-3
9. West Johnston
9
13-1
10. Middle Creek
10
26-5
11. Farmville Central
12
31-6
12. Green Hope
13
17-4
13. Fike
16
24-5
14. Corinth Holders
17
19-6
15. Southern Nash
15
21-6
16. Leesville Road
11
22-5
17. Cardinal Gibbons
21
19-5
18. Ravenscroft
14
24-5
19. Rolesville
18
16-5
20. Wake Forest
20
15-9
21. D.H. Conley
23
17-6
22. Athens Drive
24
17-5
23. Franklinton
NR
21-3
24. Chapel Hill
19
17-9
25. Heritage
22
14-7
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
Dual-team records compiled from nchsaa.org, trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.
Comments