January 30, 2017 2:59 PM

N&O wrestling top 25 rankings: 20 teams advance to the postseason

By J. Mike Blake

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s dual-team wrestling playoffs begin and end this week. The rounds of 32 and 16 are Tuesday, the quarterfinals and semifinals are Thursday and the championships are Saturday.

The 4A and 2A East champions will host Saturday championships, while the 1A and 3A East champions will travel to the West champs’ home gyms.

Twenty teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 dual-team rankings advanced to the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. Ravenscroft is a member of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, but the other four – Wake Forest, Heritage, D.H. Conley and Chapel Hill – will wait for individual regionals next Saturday, which is followed the following week by the state championships.

In 4A, No. 3 Holly Springs will play conference opponent No. 10 Middle Creek in the first round at Laney High in Wilmington. No. 11 Leesville Road plays No. 13 Green Hope at Cape Fear High, where No. 22 Athens Drive faces the host Colts out of Cumberland County

No. 2 Cary hosts No. 19 Rolesville in the first round.

No. 4 Riverside faces conference opponent No. 17 Cardinal Gibbons in the first round, with either No. 9 West Johnston or another PAC-6 team, Person, in the second round.

In 3A, No. 5 Cleveland will travel to unranked C.B. Aycock and face Anson County in the first round, while No. 6 Union Pines hosts West Brunswick, Asheboro and No. 15 Southern Nash.

No. 1 Orange hosts No. 14 Corinth Holders, with No. 13 Fike and unranked Western Harnett on the other side. Unranked Northwood hosts Swansboro.

No. 23 Franklinton travels to South Lenoir in 2A to face Jacksonville’s Northside High. Unranked Carrboro goes to No. 12 Farmville Central.

In 1A, No. 8 Rosewood has a first-round bye and awaits the winner between Bishop McGuinness and Neuse Charter. Unranked Chatham Central hosts East Surry with the winner facing unranked Voyager Academy.

These are the final dual-team wrestling rankings until the N&O All-Metro teams are released next month.

N&O wrestling top 25

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Orange

1

27-0

2. Cary

3

22-0

3. Holly Springs

2

22-1

4. Riverside

4

22-3

5. Cleveland

5

27-2

6. Union Pines

6

13-5

7. Pinecrest

7

23-4

8. Rosewood

8

39-3

9. West Johnston

9

13-1

10. Middle Creek

10

26-5

11. Farmville Central

12

31-6

12. Green Hope

13

17-4

13. Fike

16

24-5

14. Corinth Holders

17

19-6

15. Southern Nash

15

21-6

16. Leesville Road

11

22-5

17. Cardinal Gibbons

21

19-5

18. Ravenscroft

14

24-5

19. Rolesville

18

16-5

20. Wake Forest

20

15-9

21. D.H. Conley

23

17-6

22. Athens Drive

24

17-5

23. Franklinton

NR

21-3

24. Chapel Hill

19

17-9

25. Heritage

22

14-7

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

Dual-team records compiled from nchsaa.org, trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.

