High School Sports

January 30, 2017 3:05 PM

NCHSAA dual-team wrestling playoff brackets, 2017

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

This blog will be updated with scores and links to our coverage from each round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2017 wrestling playoffs.

4A EAST

1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)

at Laney: 1E-Laney vs 8ME-South View; 4ME-Holly Springs vs 5E-Middle Creek

at Cape Fear: 2ME-Cape Fear vs 7E-Athens Drive; 3E-Leesville Road vs 6ME-Green Hope

at Cary: 1ME-Cary vs 8E-Rolesville; 4E-New Bern vs 5ME-Lumberton

at TBA: 2E-West Johnston vs 7ME-Person; 3ME-Riverside vs 6E-Cardinal Gibbons

3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)

at TBA

Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)

East winner hosts

3A EAST

1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)

at C.B. Aycock: 1E-Cleveland vs 8ME-Anson County; 4ME-Gray’s Creek vs 5E-C.B. Aycock

at Union Pines: 2ME-Asheboro vs 7E-Southern Nash; 3E-West Brunswick vs 6ME-Union Pines

at Orange: 1ME-Orange vs 8E-Corinth Holders; 4E-Fike vs 5ME-Western Harnett

at Northwood: 2E-Swansboro vs 7ME-Northwood; 3ME-Morehead vs 6E-South Brunswick

3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)

at TBA

Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)

West winner hosts

2A EAST

1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)

at Lexington: 1E-Washington vs 8ME-Salisbury; 4ME-Lexington vs 5E-Roanoke Rapids

at Dixon: 2ME-Mount Pleasant vs 7E-Croatan; 3E-Dixon vs 6ME-St. Pauls

at South Lenoir: 1ME-Franklinton vs 8E-Northside (Jacksonville); 4E-South Lenoir vs 5ME-Wheatmore

at Farmville Central: 2E-Currituck County vs 7ME-Randleman; 3ME-Carrboro vs 6E-Farmville Central

3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)

at TBA

Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)

East winner hosts

1A EAST

1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)

at Rosewood: 1E-Rosewood (BYE); 4ME-Bishop McGuinness vs 5E-Neuse Charter

at Uwharrie Charter: 2ME-Uwharrie Charter (BYE); 3E-Trask vs 6ME-Albemarle

at South Stanly: 1ME-South Stanly (BYE); 4E-East Carteret vs 5ME-North Stanly

at Chatham Central: 2E-Voyager Academy (BYE); 3ME-East Surry vs 6E-Chatham Central

3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)

at TBA

Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)

West winner hosts

