NCHSAA dual-team wrestling playoff brackets, 2017

This blog will be updated with scores and links to our coverage from each round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2017 wrestling playoffs.
4A EAST
1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)
at Laney: 1E-Laney vs 8ME-South View; 4ME-Holly Springs vs 5E-Middle Creek
at Cape Fear: 2ME-Cape Fear vs 7E-Athens Drive; 3E-Leesville Road vs 6ME-Green Hope
at Cary: 1ME-Cary vs 8E-Rolesville; 4E-New Bern vs 5ME-Lumberton
at TBA: 2E-West Johnston vs 7ME-Person; 3ME-Riverside vs 6E-Cardinal Gibbons
3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)
at TBA
Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)
East winner hosts
3A EAST
1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)
at C.B. Aycock: 1E-Cleveland vs 8ME-Anson County; 4ME-Gray’s Creek vs 5E-C.B. Aycock
at Union Pines: 2ME-Asheboro vs 7E-Southern Nash; 3E-West Brunswick vs 6ME-Union Pines
at Orange: 1ME-Orange vs 8E-Corinth Holders; 4E-Fike vs 5ME-Western Harnett
at Northwood: 2E-Swansboro vs 7ME-Northwood; 3ME-Morehead vs 6E-South Brunswick
3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)
at TBA
Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)
West winner hosts
2A EAST
1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)
at Lexington: 1E-Washington vs 8ME-Salisbury; 4ME-Lexington vs 5E-Roanoke Rapids
at Dixon: 2ME-Mount Pleasant vs 7E-Croatan; 3E-Dixon vs 6ME-St. Pauls
at South Lenoir: 1ME-Franklinton vs 8E-Northside (Jacksonville); 4E-South Lenoir vs 5ME-Wheatmore
at Farmville Central: 2E-Currituck County vs 7ME-Randleman; 3ME-Carrboro vs 6E-Farmville Central
3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)
at TBA
Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)
East winner hosts
1A EAST
1st and 2nd rounds (Tuesday, Jan. 31)
at Rosewood: 1E-Rosewood (BYE); 4ME-Bishop McGuinness vs 5E-Neuse Charter
at Uwharrie Charter: 2ME-Uwharrie Charter (BYE); 3E-Trask vs 6ME-Albemarle
at South Stanly: 1ME-South Stanly (BYE); 4E-East Carteret vs 5ME-North Stanly
at Chatham Central: 2E-Voyager Academy (BYE); 3ME-East Surry vs 6E-Chatham Central
3rd round & East final (Thursday, Feb. 2)
at TBA
Championship (Saturday, Feb. 4)
West winner hosts
