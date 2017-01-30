NCHSAA dual-team wrestling playoff brackets, 2017

1:33 Special needs wrestler pins in his first wrestling match Pause

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands