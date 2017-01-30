The Swish: Wild finishes and long streaks snapped in an exciting week of high school hoops

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!' Pause

1:33 Special needs wrestler pins in his first wrestling match

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

1:42 U.S. Rep. David Price condemns Trump's travel ban

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

7:01 Sound check with Ben Folds

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees