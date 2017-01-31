Apex takes over first place in SWAC in boys basketball

Behind 31 point from senior forward Eric Fox, Apex bested Green Hope 63-56 on Tuesday night to take over first place in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference.
Apex (13-7, 11-2) has just three games left in the regular season and controls its own destiny.
“We didn’t lose a conference game in January,” Apex coach David Neal said. “Our No. 1 goal is to make the state playoffs and our No. 2 goal every year is to win the regular season. ... It’s huge to be where we’re at but we’ve got to keep playing and keep plugging away.”
Fox was 9 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.
Sal Cucuru added nine points and Duke Fruehauf had eight points off the bench, including three “and-one” opportunities.
Green Hope (16-4, 9-3) sits in second, tied with Cary. The Falcons will visit the Imps on Friday.
“To start the fourth quarter we had five straught turnovers. So to have five straight turnovers and to miss five straight free throws, that’s not the way you want to finish a game when it’s tight like that,” coach John Green said. “We just need to make sure we finish strong so we’re going into the (conference) tournament and the playoffs on a high note.”
Green Hope got 20 points from Alex Clinkscales and 18 from Will Harkins. Chuck Hill added six assists and Ryan Shaffer grabbed seven rebounds.
