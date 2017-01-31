NCHSAA wrestling roundup - 1st and 2nd round scores

A roundup of the first and second rounds of the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual-team wrestling playoffs.
4A EAST
Advancing teams: Laney, Cape Fear, Cary, Riverside
Thursday’s matchups: Laney vs. Cape Fear; Cary vs. Riverside (at TBA)
Tuesday’s second-round scores: Laney def. Holly Springs 45-27; Riverside def. West Johnston 39-32; Cary def. Lumberton 40-26
Tuesday’s first-round scores: Holly Springs def. Middle Creek 32-29; Laney def. South View 54-15; West Johnston def. Person 60-12; Riverside def. Cardinal Gibbons 43-30; Cary def. Rolesville 60-18;
3A EAST
Advancing teams: Gray’s Creek, West Brunswick, Orange, Swansboro
Thursday’s third round: Gray’s Creek vs. West Brunswick; Orange vs. Swansboro (at TBA)
Tuesday’s second-round scores: Gray’s Creek def. Cleveland 39-37; West Brunswick def. Asheboro 42-40; Orange def. Fike 43-36; Swansboro def. Morehead 40-27
Tuesday’s first-round scores: Gray’s Creek def. C.B. Aycock 66-22; Cleveland def. Anson County 42-37; West Brunswick def. Union Pines 37-31; Swansboro def. Northwood 49-30; Morehead def. South Brunswick 64-12
2A EAST
Advancing teams: Washington, Carrboro
Thursday’s third round: Washington vs. ; vs. Carrboro (at TBA)
Tuesday’s second-round scores: Carrboro def. Randleman 63-10
Tuesday’s first-round scores: Lexington 51, Roanoke Rapids 30; Wheatmore def. South Lenoir 47-17; Carrboro def. Farmville Central 48-17
1A EAST
Advancing teams: Rosewood, Uwharrie Charter, Voyager Academy
Thursday’s third round: Rosewood vs. Uwharrie Charter; vs. Voyager Academy (at TBA)
Tuesday’s second-round scores: Uwharrie Charter def. Trask 57-24; Voyager Academy def. East Surry 40-30
Tuesday’s first-round scores: Bishop McGuinness def. Neuse Charter 44-22; Trask def. Albemarle 72-12; East Surry def. Chatham Central 39-36; East Carteret def. North Stanly 42-36
