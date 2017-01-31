NCHSAA wrestling roundup - 1st and 2nd round scores

0:48 Totten wins SWAC 50 freestyle Pause

0:38 Nusbaum takes win in SWAC 50 freestyle

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

1:41 Yosselin Herrera gets a chance at asylum

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU