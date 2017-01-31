Cardinal Gibbons boys, Jordan girls pick up PAC-6 basketball wins

Mike Walsh, right, of Cardinal Gibbons dribbles against Taqwain Bell (33) of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Taqwain Bell (33) of Jordan dribbles against Ody Oguama (22) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Jim Ryan, center, head coach of Cardinal Gibbons encourages his team from the sideline. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Kim Annas, center, head coach of Jordan instructs his team from the sideline. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Ody Oguama, left, of Cardinal Gibbons dribbles against Taqwain Bell, right, of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Kevin Edwards (23) of Cardinal Gibbons shoots for two points against Dadryon Edwards, left, and Taqwain Bell (33) of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Ebuka Ngwandan (11) of Cardinal Gibbons drives to the basket against Damien Harris, left, and Shareef Jenkins (55) of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Mike Walsh (1) of Cardinal Gibbons scores a two-point basket against Damien Harris (3) of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Kevin Edwards (23) of Cardinal Gibbons scores from a jump shot against Justin Wilks (44) and Damien Harris, center, of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Jaylen Richard, right, of Jordan shoots to the basket against Mike Walsh, left, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Jaylen Richard (12) of Jordan scores two points against Alex Kuzy, right, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Damien Harris (3) of Jordan shoots for two points against Ody Oguama (22) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 58-48.
Jessica Lowe, center, head coach of Cardinal Gibbons instructs her team during a timeout. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Ty Cox, center, head coach of Jordan instructs his team from the sideline. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Talia Barnes, left, of Jordan wins a rebound against Joy Oguama, right, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Zaina Hook, right, and Talia Barnes, left, of Jordan steal the ball from Emily Bradfield, center, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Emily Bradfield, center, of Cardinal Gibbons shoots for two points against Imani Howard (11) and Talia Barnes (42) of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Imani Howard (11) of Jordan blocks a layup attempt from Madi Bonello, right, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Madi Reid (3) of Cardinal Gibbons scores with a layup against Ashley Roberts (32), Imani Howard (11) and Talia Barnes, second from left, of Jordan. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Hannah Williams (44) of Jordan blocks a shot from Madi Bonello, left, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Talia Barnes (42) of Jordan passes by Emily Bradfield, right, and Ana Roman (40) of Cardinal Gibbons to score for the Falcons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Ni'amoni Bagley (23) of Jordan drives to the basket against Ana Roman, right, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Ashley Roberts (32) of Jordan scores a basket against Emily Bradfield, left, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Talia Barnes (42) of Jordan passes by Joey Uzarski, right, of Cardinal Gibbons to score a basket for the Falcons. The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Jordan won 54-50.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the men and women basketball games between the Jordan Falcons and the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
