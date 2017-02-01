Green Hope, Raleigh Charter lead NCHSAA Wells Fargo Cup standings

Green Hope and Raleigh Charter lead their respective races in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Wells Fargo Cup standings after the fall sports season. Points are awarded based on postseason finish to those who finish in the top eight (or quarterfinals) with 50 points for a state title.
Green Hope, which won boys soccer and volleyball titles and was runner-up three times (boys cross country, girls cross country, girls tennis) leads Cardinal Gibbons by 90 points. Broughton is fifth, Pinecrest sixth, East Chapel Hill tied for ninth, Leesville Road 12th and Wake Forest tied for 13th.
Raleigh Charter is 7.5 points ahead of Mount Airy and Wallace-Rose Hill thanks to a 1A girls tennis championship and a runner-up finish in boys cross country. Franklin Academy is tied for fourth and Louisburg is tied for 13th.
N.C. School of Science and Math is second in the 2A race, 60 points behind Lake Norman Charter. Carrboro is third, Durham School of the Arts eighth and Jordan-Matthews 11th.
Chapel Hill is third in 3A, 50 points behind Marvin Ridge. Rocky Mount is eighth, Lee County 11th and Union Pines tied for 14th.
1A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Raleigh Charter – 165
T2 – Mount Airy – 157.5
T2 – Wallace-Rose Hill – 157.5
T4 – Bishop McGuinness – 155
T4 – Franklin Academy – 155
6 – Community School of Davidson – 147.5
7 – Gray Stone Day – 132.5
8 – East Carteret – 117.5
T9 – Murphy – 110
T9 – Lincoln Charter – 110
11 – Whiteville – 95
12 – Walkertown – 85
T13 – Louisburg – 80
T13 – Plymouth – 80
T13 – West Montgomery – 80
2A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Lake Norman Charter – 225
2 – NC School of Science & Math – 165
3 – Carrboro – 145
4 – First Flight – 142.5
5 – Smoky Mountain – 125
6 – Hendersonville – 115
7 – Currituck County – 112.5
8 – Durham School of the Arts – 107.5
9 – Lincolnton – 105
10 – Maiden – 102.5
11 – Jordan-Matthews – 95
T12– Brevard – 85
T12 – Reidsville – 85
T12 – Shelby – 85
T12– West Davidson – 85
3A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Marvin Ridge – 275
2 – Weddington – 227.5
3 – Chapel Hill – 225
4 – A.C. Reynolds – 120
T5 – Terry Sanford – 110
T5 – Northern Guilford – 110
7 – Cox Mill – 107.5
8 – Rocky Mount – 102.5
T9 – West Carteret – 92.5
T9 – Asheville – 92.5
11 – Lee County – 87.5
T-12 – Rockingham County – 85
T-12 – South Point – 85
T-14 – Union Pines – 80
T-14 – Walter M. Williams – 80
4A Wells Fargo Cup Fall Standings
1 – Green Hope – 270
2 – Cardinal Gibbons – 180
T3 – Charlotte Catholic – 145
T3 – Ronald Reagan – 145
5 – Broughton – 137.5
6 – Pinecrest – 107.5
7 – Myers Park – 105
8 – Page – 100
T9 – Watauga – 95
T9 – East Chapel Hill – 95
11 – Providence – 92.5
12 – Leesville Road – 90
T13 – Wake Forest – 85
T13 – Dudley – 85
15 – Davie – 80
