Cardinal Gibbons’ Connor Lane wins NC Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award

Cardinal Gibbons senior Connor Lane was named N.C. Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.
Lane joins Leesville Road’s Nevada Mareno, who won the girls’ award earlier this month, in a Triangle sweep. Lane and Mareno both won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A title last fall, both ran in the Foot Locker national championship and both are going to Stanford next year.
He won the 4A title in 15:12.57, more than 18 seconds ahead of second place as the Crusaders finished third as a team. He was second at the Foot Locker South Regional and was eighth at the national race to earn All-American honors.
Lane is the first Gatorade winner in Gibbons’ boys’ cross country history.
According to the Gatorade press release, Lane has a 5.09 GPA, is active in the Gibbons student council and volunteers at a local soup kitchen every summer.
