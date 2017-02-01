Smithfield-Selma football coach Wes Hill resigns

Smithfield-Selma football coach Wes Hill has stepped down Monday after two winless seasons.
Hill said in a statement provided by Johnston County Schools that he is stepping down to spend more time with family. He is a 1985 graduate of SSS and has two children who attend the school
“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I could come back to my alma mater and coach the sport I love so much,” said Hill in a statement. “It is with a broken heart that I do this since it has been my passion to see Spartan Football rise back to the top again.”
Smithfield-Selma went 0-11 in back-to-back years under Hill.
The Spartans are now searching for their fourth coach in seven years and have won just five games in the last seven years. SSS has not had a winning record since the 2008 season under now-Jordan coach Anthony Barbour, which is also the last time the school made the playoffs.
There are 11 head coach openings remaining in area high school football: Smithfield-Selma, Goldsboro, Southern Vance, Northern Vance, Western Harnett, Southern Lee, Union Pines, Harnett Central, Orange, Wakefield and Enloe.
