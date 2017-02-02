With Carl Dean at point guard, offense runs smoother for Apex boys basketball

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools Pause

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month

0:50 NC State's Abu: It feels like a million but it is just one

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

10:06 Syracuse's Jim Boeheim: Our guys made a couple of unbelievable plays

1:06 Violence at Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk