Heritage boys, Millbrook girls split basketball wins

Friday’s showdown between Heritage and Millbrook’s boys and girls basketball teams helped establish one conference champion and reaffirm another.
The Heritage boys, already Cap-8 Conference champs, won 77-69.
Millbrook won the girls’ game in overtime, 54-46, to clinch the league.
GIRLS
The Wildcats and Heritage went into the extra period tied at 42-all as Heritage missed two shots in the final 20 seconds that would have won the game and created a tie atop the Cap-8.
Instead, Millbrook will win the conference for the seventh straight year. The Wildcats’ next win will ensure an outright title.
N.C. State recruit Kai Crutchfield was limited to just three points in regulation but scored five straight to give the Wildcats an early three-point lead in overtime.
“Big time players step up and do big time things,” Millbrook coach Chris East said.
Dazia Powell added 12 points and Sis Norman had a game-high 18 (6 of 6 at the line). Andreal Bass provided a spark off the bench with nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Millbrook led 24-20 at halftime.
Heritage was held to just 25.8 percent shooting for the game.
“We got dominated on the glass,” Heritage coach Pat Kennedy said. “We missed a lot of shots around the basket, and when you do that multiple times it puts a lot of pressure on your defense to get stops.”
BOYS
Heritage’s Jayden Gardner was his usual self with 27 points and 19 rebounds. He went 15-of-19 at the free throw line and 6-of-8 from the field.
Millbrook was led by Jordan Whitfield’s 23 points and Patrick Dorsey’s 16.
