Enloe boys end streak, girls also win against Sanderson basketball

There were plenty of grass skirts and beads in the audience as Enloe hosted Cap-8 Conference rival Sanderson in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader Friday night for the Eagles’ Coming Home Night.
It was obvious they were ready for a party.
The basketball teams did their part, as the girls team finished off a season’s sweep of the Spartans 53-36. In the nightcap, the boys pulled away in the third quarter of a tight game and held on down the stretch for a 66-54 win that snapped a 14-game conference losing skid and set up a court-storming celebration.
“They obviously made the adjustments to our zone in the second half,” Sanderson boys head coach Mike Shaw said. “They knocked down their shots, we were cold. … They deserved to win.”
Using second-chance points, the Sanderson boys kept it tight early, as the Spartans got eight of their first 11 points off the offensive glass. However, in the second half, Sanderson managed just four second-chance points and at one point had 11 of 12 possessions end with one shot that missed.
Junior forward Marcus Harris led Enloe (4-16, 1-11) with 21 points. Senior center Moses Wright had 15 points, seven boards and three blocks.
Sanderson (9-13, 4-8) got 19 points from junior Trent Dunn and 10 points and nine rebounds from junior Jacob Feinstein.
In the girls game, the lead changed hands seven times in the first quarter before a 5-0 spurt by the Eagles put them up to stay.
“It was a big night for (Enloe), with a big crowd and a lot of emotion,” Sanderson girls coach Delano Tavares said. “We came out flat and stayed flat. The energy just wasn’t there for us as it was for them.”
Junior Faith Hooper led the Spartans (4-17, 1-11) with 17 points. Senior forward Brittany Liles had 10 points, all from the line.
For the Eagles (6-16, 4-8), senior guard Ameera McClain had 11 points, 10 steals, seven assists and five rebounds. Taylor Piggott had nine points and four steals and Mya Peebles eight points.
“Once we got our defensive intensity going, running up and down the floor, things opened up for us,” Enloe girls coach Anthony Fitzpatrick said.
