Carrboro wrestling falls to Newton-Conover in final bout of NCHSAA 2A championship

0:45 Deandre Blevins on the East squad's 20-3 All-Star win Pause

1:33 Special needs wrestler pins in his first wrestling match

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

3:15 Victims of Hurricane Matthew's flooding in southeastern North Carolina still suffering

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

2:09 NC State's Henderson: Little things hurt us down the stretch