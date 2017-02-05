High School Sports

The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings entering final week of regular season

By J. Mike Blake

With this week being the last of the regular season, teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 rankings will be wanting to avoid last week’s pitfalls.

There were 13 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams that suffered at least one loss, causing a number of changes.

Voyager Academy, Franklinton, Southern Durham and Panther Creek enter the boys’ top 25, replacing St. David’s, D.H. Conley, Southern Lee and Nash Central.

In the girls’ top 25, Northwood, Roxboro Community and Ravenscroft return to the rankings to replace Panther Creek, Rolesville and Cary Christian.

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

22-0

2. Garner

2

19-2

3. South Central

3

20-1

4. East Chapel Hill

4

17-4

5. Word of God

5

20-4

6. Northern Nash

6

20-2

7. Pinecrest

7

19-2

8. Cary

12

14-7

9. Kestrel Heights

13

22-0

10. Cardinal Gibbons

14

17-5

11. Millbrook

9

15-7*

12. Leesville Road

16

15-7

13. Durham Academy

20

21-5

14. Orange

11

18-5

15. Apex

24

13-8

16. Green Hope

8

17-5

17. Northern Durham

21

13-6

18. Ravenscroft

22

16-9

19. Overhills

10

15-4

20. Voyager Academy

NR

20-6

21. Franklinton

NR

17-3

22. Southern Durham

NR

13-7

23. Athens Drive

23

14-7

24. South Granville

17

18-4

25. Panther Creek

NR

13-9

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

1

22-0

2. Millbrook

2

20-2

3. Hillside

4

19-3

4. Heritage

3

18-3

5. Neuse Christian

5

20-0

6. Green Hope

7

19-3

7. Knightdale

8

16-5

8. Leesville Road

9

17-5

9. Orange

6

21-1

10. Apex

10

15-6

11. Jordan

14

16-5

12. Holly Springs

16

15-6

13. Friendship Christian

11

20-0

14. Cary

15

14-7

15. Union Pines

17

20-2

16. Rocky Mount

19

16-2

17. Farmville Central

21

15-3

18. North Pitt

23

18-3

19. East Wake

24

15-6

20. Cardinal Gibbons

25

14-7

21. Northwood

NR

18-5

22. Roxboro Community

NR

20-3

23. Ravenscroft

NR

16-7

24. Athens Drive

13

13-8

25. North Johnston

22

14-5*

*Won by forfeit against Midway.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

