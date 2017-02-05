The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings entering final week of regular season

With this week being the last of the regular season, teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 rankings will be wanting to avoid last week’s pitfalls.
There were 13 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams that suffered at least one loss, causing a number of changes.
Voyager Academy, Franklinton, Southern Durham and Panther Creek enter the boys’ top 25, replacing St. David’s, D.H. Conley, Southern Lee and Nash Central.
In the girls’ top 25, Northwood, Roxboro Community and Ravenscroft return to the rankings to replace Panther Creek, Rolesville and Cary Christian.
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
22-0
2. Garner
2
19-2
3. South Central
3
20-1
4. East Chapel Hill
4
17-4
5. Word of God
5
20-4
6. Northern Nash
6
20-2
7. Pinecrest
7
19-2
8. Cary
12
14-7
9. Kestrel Heights
13
22-0
10. Cardinal Gibbons
14
17-5
11. Millbrook
9
15-7*
12. Leesville Road
16
15-7
13. Durham Academy
20
21-5
14. Orange
11
18-5
15. Apex
24
13-8
16. Green Hope
8
17-5
17. Northern Durham
21
13-6
18. Ravenscroft
22
16-9
19. Overhills
10
15-4
20. Voyager Academy
NR
20-6
21. Franklinton
NR
17-3
22. Southern Durham
NR
13-7
23. Athens Drive
23
14-7
24. South Granville
17
18-4
25. Panther Creek
NR
13-9
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
1
22-0
2. Millbrook
2
20-2
3. Hillside
4
19-3
4. Heritage
3
18-3
5. Neuse Christian
5
20-0
6. Green Hope
7
19-3
7. Knightdale
8
16-5
8. Leesville Road
9
17-5
9. Orange
6
21-1
10. Apex
10
15-6
11. Jordan
14
16-5
12. Holly Springs
16
15-6
13. Friendship Christian
11
20-0
14. Cary
15
14-7
15. Union Pines
17
20-2
16. Rocky Mount
19
16-2
17. Farmville Central
21
15-3
18. North Pitt
23
18-3
19. East Wake
24
15-6
20. Cardinal Gibbons
25
14-7
21. Northwood
NR
18-5
22. Roxboro Community
NR
20-3
23. Ravenscroft
NR
16-7
24. Athens Drive
13
13-8
25. North Johnston
22
14-5*
*Won by forfeit against Midway.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
