Rosewood wrestling falls just short to Robbinsville in NCHSAA 1A dual-team championship

Rosewood was denied a repeat of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A dual-team wrestling championship by the slimmest of margins on Saturday. Robbinsville’s Fredy Romero scored a pin in the 195-pound bout to win the match for the Black Knights 36-31 in Robbinsville.
“There were two one-point matches. With just a takedown from our guy or a reversal from either one of our guys in either one of those matches, we would’ve come home with the state championship because that’s a six-point swing,” Rosewood coach Bill Edmundson said. “That’s how close it was. A takedown from the state championship.”
Rosewood (42-4) had just taken a 31-30 lead on a pin from 182-pounder Cameron Helt in the next-to-last bout of the night in Robbinsville, which is six hours west and near the Tennessee border.
“It really shouldn’t have come down to the last match for us, but that’s why you wrestle it out,” Edmundson said. “It was one of the best atmospheres and venues we have ever been to. ... It was sad to see that somebody lost.”
Robbinsville (22-5) won its first dual-team title while Rosewood was making its third appearance, all since 2010. Both teams won seven bouts each, but the Black Knights had more bonus points.
“The thing that hurt us the most throughout the match is we had been a pretty good pinning team all year, and they just didn’t come,” Edmundson said. “And we’ve been so good, when we haven’t been pinning, to work up the points to where it’s not just a (minor) decision but a major decision or a tech fall. And that just didn’t happen for us yesterday.”
The Eagles will host the 1A East regionals on Friday and Saturday at nearby Princeton High. Rosewood is the reigning 1A state champions at the state tournament.
“We’ve got some great guys, especially at the lower weight classes, and I’m expecting them to do well,” Edmundson said.
