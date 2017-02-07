Broughton’s Jack Messenger wants to win for retiring swimming coach Richard Martin

0:59 All-state QB Holton Ahlers commits to East Carolina, picks Pirates over Wolfpack Pause

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

1:12 Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

3:00 Emerald City owner says club is safe, invites concerned neighbors to visit

4:39 Cooper on failure to repeal HB2: They will see me in court

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper: I am going to fight about the issues I believe in