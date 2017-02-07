Millbrook manager scores thanks to act of sportsmanship by Leesville Road

Millbrook junior varsity boys basketball manager Jayvin Talley got a pair of assists on Monday night.
The first was getting to suit up for the Wildcats, who were playing at Leesville Road. Talley has special needs and has assisted the team in a manager role.
The next came from Leesville Road.
Talley’s teammates tried to make sure he could score in the game. They threw a long fullcourt pass to him with hopes he’d make the layup. It missed, and the rebound out of bounds with only few seconds left and the ball belonging to Leesville Road.
So what did Leesville Road do after a timeout?
Throw the ball to Talley.
Talley took a dribble, missed his first attempt, then got his own rebound for the putback with less than 10 seconds left.
Millbrook picked off another pass in the frontcourt and tried to give Talley one more fast break chance. He missed as time expired, but the moment was already made.
The act of sportsmanship comes a little more than a week after Holly Springs wrestling manager Jacob Rogers got a pin in an exhibition match, with Apex Friendship assisting.
