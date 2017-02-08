Rosters released for NC-SC All-Star Carolinas Classic basketball games

The rosters have been released for this year’s N.C.-S.C. All-Star Carolinas Classic boys and girls basketball games, which will be March 18 at Socastee High School near Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Locally, six boys basketball players made the team: East Chapel Hill’s Carter Collins, Orange’s Connor Crabtree, Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye, Garner’s Alex Reed, Cary’s Donte Tatum and Enloe’s Moses Wright.
Millbrook coach Scott McInness leads the team.
There were five local girls basketball players on the list: Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield and Dazia Powell, Hillside’s Elisia Grissett, East Chapel Hill’s T.J. Johnson and Rolesville’s Jaylin Powell.
Chapel Hill’s Sherry Norris will coach the team.
N.C. boys’ roster
East Chapel Hill’s Carter Collins, Orange’s Connor Crabtree, Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye, Garner’s Alex Reed, Cary’s Donte Tatum and Enloe’s Moses Wright, Jay M. Robinson’s Lavar Batts Jr., Independence’s Justyn Hamilton, Shelby’s Quay Kimble, North Henderson’s Austin Nelson.
Head coach: Scott McInnes, Millbrook
Assistant coach: Dale Hollifield, Shelby
N.C. girls’ roster
Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield and Dazia Powell, Hillside’s Elisia Grissett, East Chapel Hill’s T.J. Johnson, Rolesville’s Jaylin Powell, Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin, R-S Central’s Kyra Davis, Riverside (Williamston’s) Kayla Jones, Freedom’s Ariyana Williams.
Head coach: Sherry Norris, Chapel Hill
Assistant coach: Deborah Jones, Page
