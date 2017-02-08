High School Sports

February 8, 2017 2:57 AM

Newton-Conover forfeits NCHSAA 2A wrestling title, but no championship for Carrboro

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

According to the Observer News Enterprise, Carrboro’s opponent in last Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A dual-team wrestling title match has forfeited its state championship over the use of an academically ineligible athlete.

Newton-Conover defeated Carrboro 32-28 in a match that came down to the last bout. It was Carrboro’s first appearance in the dual-team wrestling title.

The forfeit would leave the 2A class without a dual-team wrestling champion this year.

When an NCHSAA champion forfeits its championship, the runner-up team is not awarded the title.

The individual tournament begins this weekend with regionals, followed the following week by the state tournament in Greensboro.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Special needs student and sportsmanship score in rivalry game

View more video

Sports Videos