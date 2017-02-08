Newton-Conover forfeits NCHSAA 2A wrestling title, but no championship for Carrboro

According to the Observer News Enterprise, Carrboro’s opponent in last Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A dual-team wrestling title match has forfeited its state championship over the use of an academically ineligible athlete.
Newton-Conover defeated Carrboro 32-28 in a match that came down to the last bout. It was Carrboro’s first appearance in the dual-team wrestling title.
The forfeit would leave the 2A class without a dual-team wrestling champion this year.
When an NCHSAA champion forfeits its championship, the runner-up team is not awarded the title.
The individual tournament begins this weekend with regionals, followed the following week by the state tournament in Greensboro.
Comments