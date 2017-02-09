Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye pours in the points

With scouts from the likes of Duquesne and Charlotte in attendance, Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye put on quite a show despite a Tuesday night 93-91 loss at Beddingfield.
But his output wasn’t even a season high for Maye, who is averaging a whopping 35 points per outing. Last Tuesday against North Johnston, Maye poured in 51 points for a career best.
Maye has been a prolific standout his entire career at Farmville Central, including a Most Valuable Player performance in last year’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state title victory against East Lincoln to cap an undefeated campaign.
Maye’s role has changed somewhat this winter as the Jaguars graduated four starters from its championship club, which was the third in school history.
After a tempered start, reloading Farmville Central has won 10 of its last 12 games, with both losses coming to Beddingfield.
“You get one (state title) and it’s natural to come back and try to get another one,” said Farmville coach Larry Williford, whose 16-season tenure at Farmville has featured six conference crowns. “The unique thing about high school basketball is that it is like playing cards. You play the hand you are dealt, you shuffle and you see what you have.”
Farmville’s unquestioned ace is Maye, who gets substantial elevation on his shot due to his strong legs. He also shoots from almost above his head, which makes Maye’s attempts nearly impossible to block.
Late in Tuesday’s boys game, longtime Beddingfield girls basketball coach Debra Pegram mimicked Maye’s form to her son during a timeout, telling him that was the proper way to shoot the basketball. Pegram, who has seen every EPC player for the past three decades, was watching the contest from just beyond the Bruins bench and couldn’t help but shake her head as the shots continued to fall through.
Opposing accolades – and respect – are nothing new to Maye, who has remained humble despite the constant attention.
“Tyler is a great basketball player,” Beddingfield coach Joseph Dvozenja said. “He is going to make his shots, no matter what kind of defense you throw at him. And he is very unselfish and has a very good basketball IQ.”
Dvozenja threw an extended 1-3-1 zone at Maye, with the high player in the defensive set immediately guarding Maye when he dribbled across halfcourt. Whichever direction Maye moved from there, the wing and middle players in the 1-3-1 followed, along with the high player.
Williford said 9-10 Division I schools have already offered scholarships to Maye, with more expected to jump into the fray soon. Maye, who Wednesday was named to the N.C.-S.C. Carolinas Classic all-star game, is undecided about his plans.
