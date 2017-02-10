South Central sweeps rival D.H. Conley boys and girls basketball to claim conference titles

South Central's Day'ron Sharpe (23) with the turn around jumper over D.H. Conley's Damian Tetterton (40) during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
First Look: Photojournalist Carl Copeland's raw edits from the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Jenna Wooten (23) attempts shot as South Central's Brittany Tyson (3) defends during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Tyler Hubbard (32) with the jump pass over South Central's Jahzeer Baker (10) during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Luke Davis (20) with the lay up during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Anna Mewborn (2) with the pull up jumper over D.H. Conley's Elana Fuller (11) during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Conner MacDaid (21) shot attempt as D.H. Conley's C.J. Johnson (42) defends during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Twanasja Hill (35) drives baseline during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Kinnedy Lawrence (23) attempts shot while D.H. Conley's Elana Fuller (11) defends during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Luke Davis (20) with the dunk during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H.Conley's Shaniya Thomas (25) attempts shot as South Central's Anna Mewborn (2) defends during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Jump ball called as South Central's Brittany Tyson (3) and D.H. Conley's Elana Fuller (11) both have possession of the basketball during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Jahmois Barnhill (4) dribbles the ball down the court while being guarded by South Central's Sykeim Phillips (5) during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Tyler Hubbard (32) with the shot attempt as South Central's Jahzeer Baker (10) defends during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Anna Mewborn (2) makes the shot, as she drives through the lane while being defended by D.H. Conley's Shaniya Thomas (25) and D.H. Conley's Elana Fuller (11) during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Day'ron Sharpe (23) defends D.H. Conley's Davontay Taylor (24) shot attempt during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Jahmois Barnhill (4) with a reverse lay up attempt while South Central's Luke Davis (20) defends during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Mackena Batts (20) attempts lay up as South Central's Anna Mewborn (2) defends during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Shaniya Thomas (25) pulls up for the shot attempt on fast break as South Central's Kinnedy Lawrence (23) trails during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Davontay Taylor (24) and D.H. Conley's Damian Tetterton (40) defending South Central's Day'ron Sharpe (23) during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Kinnedy Lawrence (23) drive to the basket while being defended by D.H. Conley's Shaniya Thomas (25) and D.H. Conley's Elana Fuller (11) during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Jahzeer Baker (10) with the fall away shot while D.H. Conley's Shykeef Daniels (10) and D.H. Conley's Damian Tetterton (40) defend during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Mackena Batts (20) attempts pass while South Central's Kinnedy Lawrence (23) and South Central's Brittany Tyson (3) defend during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Kiara Johnson (32) shot attempt is blocked by South Central's Anna Mewborn (2) from behind as South Central's Brittany Gibbs (15) defends during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Davontay Taylor (24) drive to the basket being defended by South Central's Conner MacDaid (21) during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's C.J. Johnson (42) fouls South Central's Raequan Harris (13) as he attempts his shot during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Tyler Hubbard (32) attempts the aerial shot while being defended by South Central's Day'ron Sharpe (23) during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
South Central's Kinnedy Lawrence (23) attempts shot as D.H. Conley's Elana Fuller (11) defends during the D.H. Conley High School girl's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Davontay Taylor (24) attempts the shot while being defended by South Central's Xavier Boyd (4) and South Central's Conner MacDaid (21) during the D.H. Conley High School boy's basketball game against South Central High School High School in Winterville, N.C. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Comments