O’Neal girls, Grace Christian boys win EPIC swimming championships

The O’Neal School girls and Grace Christian Raleigh won close swimming conference titles at the Eastern Plains Independent 2A championships on Monday.
O’Neal (295 points) held off four teams that were within 90 points: St. David’s (256), Cary Christian (244), Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill (243) and Grace Christian (205).
The Grace Christian boys needed the final event to clip Cary Christian 291-290. O’Neal was third (257) and Trinity DCH (216) was fourth.
Girls’ double-winners included Hannah Burns of O’Neal School (100 and 200 free), teammate Elizabeth Henry (50 free and 100 backstroke) and St. David’s Annie Mears (200 IM, 100 butterfly). Grace Christian’s Ana Johnson won the 100 breaststroke and Trinity DCH’s Sarah Nelson won the 500 free.
Relays were claimed by O’Neal (200 medley), St. David’s (200 free) and Trinity DCH (400 free).
Boys’ double-winners included Cary Christian’s C.J. Van Vooren (100 and 200 free), St. David’s Riley Mears (200 IM and 500 free) and Grace Christian’s Christian Lauffer (100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke). O’Neal’s Kyle McClelland won the 50 free and Chase Osorio claimed the 100 butterfly.
Grace Christian won the 200 medley and 400 free relays while Cary Christian took the 200 free relay.
Boys’ scores
1. Grace Christian Raleigh 291
2. Cary Christian 290
3. O’Neal School 257
4. Trinity DCH 216
5. St. David’s 179
6. Trinity Academy Raleigh 110
7. Carolina Friends 28
Girls’ scores
1. O’Neal School 295
2. St. David’s 256
3. Cary Christian 244
4. Trinity DCH 243
5. Grace Christian Raleigh 205
6. Trinity Academy Raleigh 106
