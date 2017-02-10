Cary Academy sweeps TISAC swimming championships

Cary Academy swept the Triangle Independent Schools Athletic 3A Conference swimming titles on Tuesday. The girls held off four-time state champion Ravenscroft 158-125 (Saint Mary’s was third with 102) and the boys did the same with a 166-155 edge over the Ravens.
Girls’ double-winners included Ravenscroft’s Mary Pruden (200 and 500 free) and Madeline High (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) as well as Saint Mary’s Abby Arens (200 IM and 100 butterfly).
Saint Mary’s Naomi Thombs (50 free) and Cary Academy’s Isabe Barnette (100 free) were the other indiviudal winners. Ravenscroft won the 200 medley and 400 free relays while Cary Academy won the 200 free relay.
On the boys’ side, Ravenscroft’s Dylan Boyd (50 and 100 free) and Durham Academy’s Michael Li (100 butterfly) were double-winners. Ravenscroft’s Matthew Youngbar (200 free) and Trevor Fachko (100 breaststroke), North Raleigh Christian’s Jonah Holt (200 IM), and Cary Academy’s Cory Gibson (500 free) won individual gold.
Ravenscroft won the 200 medley and 400 free relays while Cary Academy took the 200 free relay.
Boys’ scores
1. Cary Academy 166
2. Ravenscroft 155
3. Durham Academy 75
4. North Raleigh Christian 61
Girls’ scores
1. Cary Academy 158
2. Ravenscroft 125
3. Saint Mary's 102
4. North Raleigh Christian 55
5. Durham Academy 42
Comments