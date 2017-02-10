Leesville Road’s senior duo finally gets their due

As freshmen, Alex Hunter and Jonathan Mebane struck up a conversation with each other on their first day at Leesville Road High School – and it’s as if they’ve been continuing it ever since.
“I might not see him for three, four days out of the year?” Mebane said. “We’re like brothers. I know he’s going to say, he knows what I’m going to say. We just know each other so well. It’s gotten to the point where we don’t even greet each other, it’s just a continuation from what happened yesterday.”
Over four seasons, the only games the two four-year starters didn’t crack the starting lineup were the three previous Senior Nights, when they came off the bench to make way for an upperclassman to get the honor.
Now, as Leesville’s all-time leading scorers (Hunter leads Mebane 1,627-1,594 entering Friday’s game), they’ll get their Senior Night start.
“A lot of people don’t get to do this,” Mebane said. “Start four years, same team, same coach? It’s a great opportunity.”
Hunter finds it bittersweet, though the Pride will host one conference tournament game and potentially one in the state playoffs.
“It’s been a good four years,” Hunter said. “I think I’ve grown not only as a player but as a person and I’ve created relationships that I’ll hopefully have for the rest of my life.”
Things weren’t always easy as freshmen starters. There was a little tension taking a starting spot so quickly. But their impact was instant.
“A lot of people asked me if I was throwing them to the wolves, and I would ask them ‘How do you know they’re not the wolves?’” coach Russ Frazier said. “Give them time.”
Hunter, a Furman recruit, blossomed into last season’s co-conference player of the year. Mebane has Division I and II interest. Both have been all-conference all four years.
Mebane is an athletic jack-of-all-trades, able to play inside or out as a wing and defend multiple positions, while Hunter is a prototypical pass-first point guard.
“I’ve got to tell him to shoot sometimes, he’s just so unselfish,” Mebane said.
In all four of their seasons, the Pride has won at least 14 games and reached the playoffs each year. Hunter and Mebane, who also play AAU together for Garner Road, are the go-to leaders of this year’s 15-8 squad.
“Being four-year starters, we know the game now,” Mebane said. “We know what’s going to come, we know what’s going to happen, we know what should happen. So we try to keep everybody prepared and ready to go.”
Frazier, who has been at Leesville for five seasons, is thankful for the impact they’ve had on the program off the court as well.
“When you have the opportunity to coach great kids from great families with great character, basketball becomes secondary. They’re great kids. They’re hard workers in the classroom, in the school and in this gym,” Frazier said. “We have a tight bond that was built over time. It’s great to have that, but it’s even better to have them around. ... I’ve enjoyed having them in class as much as I’ve enjoyed them in the gym.”
Leesville’s all-time leading scorers
Alex Hunter - 1,627
Jonathan Mebane - 1,594
Harrison George - 1,512
Shawan Robinson - 1,492
Trey Raley - 1,258
Anthony Richardson - 1,254
