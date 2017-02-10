St. David’s boys, Cary Christian girls claim EPIC basketball championships

Though it was a one-hour drive for all of the Eastern Plains Independent 2A Conference basketball tournament championship participants, a strong Wake County crowd made the trip to Southern Pines for two lively games.
Cary Christian’s girls rallied by Grace Christian Raleigh for a 48-37 win, while the St. David’s boys routed Grace Christian 71-38 at The O’Neal School on Friday.
GIRLS
Cary Christian (22-4, 11-1) had beaten the Eagles (16-7, 10-2) 60-17 on Jan. 24, the last time Belmont recruit Grace Smith played, when she tore her ACL. The first meeting was a 57-34 Cary Christian win.
But things looked bleak for the Knights early. Cary Christian was down 23-7 in the second quarter then rallied to cut the lead to just 27-25 going into halftime thanks to a number of traps in the halfcourt. Freshman Katie Dixon twice stole the inbounds pass.
The Knights didn’t look back after they took a 34-33 lead midway through the third quarter. Cary Christian is now 6-2 without Smith.
“We just figured out we needed to play defense and get some baskets,” coach Shelley Holmes said. “Katie Dixon was our lead on that defensive strategy.”
Makenna Lagaly earned tournament MVP honors as the Knights
“We just got a couple of steals and a couple of quick baskets and, we kind of started to play as a team and play together,” Lagaly said.
BOYS
Grace Christian (19-10, 11-1) and St. David’s (20-7, 11-1) had a score to settle after they tied for the regular-season conference title and split head-to-head.
The Warriors’ defense made sure they got the final say.
St. David’s held Grace to few and far between baskets en route to a 28-14 halftime lead, then backed that up with an equally red-hot start to the second half.
Camron McNeil was named the MVP of the tournament.
“That was all our coaches were talking about before the game, just defense, defense, defense and not letting them go baseline,” McNeil said. “And the offense took care of itself.”
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs begin Tuesday.
“It’s good to be healthy,” St. David’s coach Will Coley said. “We thought we were peaking two weeks ago before we got injured. For us, if we can just stay healthy the rest of the way we have a good chance out there.”
All-tournament girls
Lexi Medlin, St. David’s
Toyin Koleoso, O’Neal School
Marie Thompson, Cary Christian
McKenna Lagaly, Cary Christian – MVP
Olivia Grace Horan, Grace Christian Raleigh
Anna Poe, Grace Christian Raleigh
All-tournament boys
Carter Whitt, Trinity Academy Raleigh
Andrew Harvey, Cary Christian
Messiah Pankey, Grace Christian Raleigh
Leonte Mercer, Grace Christian Raleigh
Camron McNeil, St. David’s – MVP
Kris Monroe, St. David’s
