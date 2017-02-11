Leesville Road girls runner-up, Athens Drive boys third in NCHSAA 4A swimming championships

Leesville Road women team pose with the runner-up trophy at the end of the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jacob Phillips of Leesville Road swims in the Men 200 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Kate Moore of Green Hope swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Kate Moore of Green Hope swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Leesville Road's Women 200 Yard Medley Relay team, from left to right, Grace Countie, Amanda Ray, Brooke Morgan and Ashley McCauley pose on the podium during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole of Middle Creek winner of Women 200 Yard Individual Medley, poses on the podium during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Charlotte Watts of Middle Creek swims in the Women 100 Yard Butterfly race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Amanda Ray of Leesville Road swims in the Women 100 Yard Butterfly race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Rebe Ssengonzi of Green Hope swims in the Women 100 Yard Butterfly race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Alexis Vetrano of Leesville Road swims in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Rhys Kawaguchi of Cary swims in the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Cothalee Watko of Cardinal Gibbons swims in the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Newton of Leesville Road starts in the Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Countie of Leesville Road starts the last leg of the Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Kate Moore, center, of Green Hope starts in the Women 100 Yard Backstroke race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Kate Moore of Green Hope swims in the Women 100 Yard Backstroke race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
John Healy of Green Hope swims in the Men 100 Yard Backstroke race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole of Middle Creek swims in the Women 100 Yard Breaststrokerace during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Samantha Medlin of Green Hope swims in the last leg of the Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole of Middle Creek poses with the most outstanding swimmer trophy at the end of the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jack Messenger of Broughton poses with the most outstanding swimmer trophy at the end of the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Zach Brown of Athens Drive swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Zach Brown of Athens Drive swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Zack Brown, right, of Athens Drive, Will Chan, center, of Hough and Jacob Rauch, right, of South Mecklenburg Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Zach Brown of Athens Drive swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Zach Brown, left, of Athens Drive is congratulated by Luke Johnson, right, of South Mecklenburg at the end of th Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Zach Brown, left, of Athens Drive and Max Edwards of Reagan, right, swims in the Men 100 Yard Butterfly race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Josh Rigsbee of Riverside swims in the Men 100 Yard Breaststroke race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Sadie Schumann of Jordan swims in the Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Kenna Haney of Sanderson swims in the Women 200 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole of Middle Creek swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole of Middle Creek swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole of Middle Creek swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole of Middle Creek swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Julia Poole, left, of Middle Creek and Kate Moore, right, of Green Hope congratulate each other at the end of the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Ana Pozder of Apex swims in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Ana Pozder of Apex swims in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Ana Pozder, left, of Apex is congratulated by Alexis Vetrano, right, of Leesville Road at the end of the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Countie of Leesville Road prepares to start in the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Countie of Leesville Road starts in the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Countie of Leesville Road celebrates at the end of the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Countie, left, of Leesville Road is congratulated by Maria Baric, right, of Broughton at the end of the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Countie of Leesville Road starts Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Grace Countie of Leesville Road swims in the Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017..
Grace Countie of Leesville Road swims in the Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017..
Jack Messenger of Broughton starts in the Men 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jack Messenger, left, of Broughton is congratuleated by Tucker Burhans, right, of West Forsyth at the end of the Men 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jack Messenger of Broughton celebrates at the end of the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jack Messenger of Broughton celebrates at the end of the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jack Messenger of Broughton celebrates at the end of the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017.
