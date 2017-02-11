South Granville tops Franklinton for NCC boys basketball title, girls also win

At 5-foot-8 and a mere 130 pounds, Austin Blackwelder hardly fits the part of the player most likely to have the ball in his hands with the outcome of the Northern Carolina Conference boys basketball championship at stake.
But after watching his team fail to convert a crucial pair of front-end free throws during a disappointing loss at Franklinton eight days earlier, South Granville coach Jake Wohlfeil knew who to call on to wrap up Friday’s rematch, with the winner claiming the NCC’s regular season title.
With the host Vikings clutching a two-point lead in the closing seconds, Wohlfeil summoned super-sub Blackwelder off the bench – and even drew up an inbounds play to make sure Blackwelder got the ball.
Blackwelder took the pass, was immediately fouled and happily sauntered to the free-throw stripe, where his two no-doubt free tosses with four ticks remaining gave the Vikings a four-point cushion.
For South Granville, it was a good thing that Blackwelder nailed both tries as Franklinton’s Delton Davis delivered a trifecta at the buzzer – but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings held on for a 58-57 triumph that gave South Granville its second NCC regular season championship in three years.
“I was talking to my (assistant coaches) and we decided we had to get Austin in the game,” Wohlfeil said. “If you look at him, he is going to be the smallest guy on the court nine times out of 10. But he is so mentally tough and confident in himself. In late-game situations like that, he isn’t going to hesitate to step up there and make those free throws.”
Franklinton (17-5 overall, 11-3 NCC) scored 11 of the contest’s 13 points and appeared on its way to a repeat of last season’s conference crown.
But the Vikings (20-4, 13-1) eventually slowed down the Red Rams into a half-court game that was more preferential to the home team.
The lead changed hands six times the rest of the way before South Granville took the lead for good on two free throws from Joseph Mitchell just 26 ticks into the fourth period.
Still, Franklinton remained within striking distance and drew within 56-54 on a Smith Gupton bucket with five seconds remaining.
That’s when Blackwelder was fouled before stepping to the line for the two most important free throws of his life.
But you wouldn’t have known that fact judging by Blackwelder’s smiling, all-is-well demeanor.
“I had a good feeling about it,” said Blackwelder, who finished with seven points. “I just knew I had to make it because there was no way we were going to lose this game.”
After sinking his first attempt, Blackwelder went against the long-standing notion that shooters should remain still on the line while awaiting the next try.
Instead, Blackwelder walked out toward the right portion of the three-point arc and pointed to teammate Taariq Branch.
“I just told (Branch) that we had this,” Blackwelder said. “This is what we had been waiting for.”
Then came the finishing swish, and the Vikings were the league champions – along with clinching the right to play at home next week, as long as they are still alive, in the NCC Tournament.
“We just didn’t execute well down the stretch,” said Franklinton head coach Terrence Horne. “There were two (statistical) categories that we needed to win – rebounding and free throws. We lost both of them.”
Franklinton was just 3-of-10 from the stripe the entire game, while South Granville connected on 10 freebies in the fourth period alone.
Mitchell (19) and McLean (13) combined for 32 points for the winners, while Gupton was sharp for Franklinton with 18 points.
GIRLS
In the girls game, South Granville also avenged a loss to the Red Rams last week – and in convincing fashion by a 44-26 margin.
The Vikings (15-8, 10-4) never trailed after the first two minutes while wrapping up third place in the NCC. Franklinton, which had defeated South Granville last Thursday in the final home game for retiring 41-year head coach Lester Wilder, slid to 8-14 and 6-8 -- a spot that leaves the Red Rams tied for the fourth spot in the conference standings.
“We just didn’t have the enthusiasm we had (in the first meeting),” Wilder said. “We don’t have a true point guard – someone who can dribble. We have a lot of catch-and-shoot players. We didn’t make a of shots, either. ... We are a very young team, and some of these girls don’t understand the magnitude of the moment. From here on out, there is no talk about getting (an opponent) the next time. It is all one-and-done now.”
Brianne Coleman and Olivia Dougherty registered 12 points apiece for the winners, while Amber Rushing and Chanel Thomas collected seven points each to pace Franklinton.
