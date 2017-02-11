Broughton sends out coach Richard Dubois with top-10 performance

Broughton’s Jack Messenger hoped for a pair of state records to go with two N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A titles, but he thinks his winning time in the 50 free (20.53) without a state record ultimately helped him win the 100 free with a record (44.64) on Friday.
“I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “I think I was a little jittery in the 50 free, but I won and that helped me relax before the 100 free.”
Messenger added he and his teammates also wanted a strong state-meet performance as a sendoff for Broughton boys and girls coach Richard Dubois, who is retiring 30 years teacher and 13 coaching at the school.
Broughton freshman Maria Baric contributed a runner-up finish in the 50 free (23.31).
She wore a T-shirt that read on the back, “13 years at the spa” in a top arc and “Au revoir Dubois” on a bottom arc.
In diving, senior Holt Gray was second (532.65 points).
Broughton’s boys were 10th with 82 points.
