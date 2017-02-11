The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings entering conference tournaments

For most teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 rankings, this week begins conference tournaments. Winning the tournament is an automatic bid to the playoffs.
But for N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association teams, like Ravenscroft, Durham Academy and St. David’s, this week starts the postseason.
There were few changes to this week’s rankings. St. David’s and Rocky Mount Prep enter the boys’ top 25, replacing Franklinton and Athens Drive. In the girls’ top 25, Rolesville and Princeton replace Athens Drive and Cardinal Gibbons.
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
24-0
2. Garner
2
22-2
3. South Central
3
21-1
4. Word of God
5
24-4
5. Northern Nash
6
22-2
6. Cary
8
15-7
7. Kestrel Heights
9
24-0
8. East Chapel Hill
4
19-5
9. Millbrook
11
17-7*
10. Durham Academy
13
22-5
11. Leesville Road
12
16-8
12. Orange
14
19-5
13. Green Hope
16
19-5
14. Northern Durham
17
16-6
15. Ravenscroft
18
17-9
16. Overhills
19
18-4
17. Pinecrest
7
20-4
18. Cardinal Gibbons
10
17-7
19. Apex
15
15-9
20. Voyager Academy
20
21-7
21. Southern Durham
22
15-7
22. South Granville
24
20-4
23. Panther Creek
25
14-9
24. St. David’s
NR
20-7
25. Rocky Mount Prep
NR
19-4
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
1
24-0
2. Millbrook
2
22-2
3. Hillside
3
21-3
4. Heritage
4
20-3
5. Neuse Christian
5
22-0
6. Green Hope
6
21-3
7. Knightdale
7
18-5
8. Leesville Road
8
18-6
9. Orange
9
22-1
10. Apex
10
18-6
11. Jordan
11
17-7
12. Holly Springs
12
17-6
13. Friendship Christian
13
22-0
14. Union Pines
15
22-2
15. Rocky Mount
16
18-2
16. North Pitt
18
20-3
17. East Wake
19
16-7
18. Northwood
21
19-5
19. Roxboro Community
22
23-3
20. Ravenscroft
23
18-7
21. Cary
14
15-8
22. Farmville Central
17
16-4
23. North Johnston
25
16-6*
24. Rolesville
NR
15-9
25. Princeton
NR
18-4
*Won by forfeit against Midway.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
