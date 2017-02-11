High School Sports

February 11, 2017 5:18 PM

The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings entering conference tournaments

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

For most teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 rankings, this week begins conference tournaments. Winning the tournament is an automatic bid to the playoffs.

But for N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association teams, like Ravenscroft, Durham Academy and St. David’s, this week starts the postseason.

There were few changes to this week’s rankings. St. David’s and Rocky Mount Prep enter the boys’ top 25, replacing Franklinton and Athens Drive. In the girls’ top 25, Rolesville and Princeton replace Athens Drive and Cardinal Gibbons.

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

24-0

2. Garner

2

22-2

3. South Central

3

21-1

4. Word of God

5

24-4

5. Northern Nash

6

22-2

6. Cary

8

15-7

7. Kestrel Heights

9

24-0

8. East Chapel Hill

4

19-5

9. Millbrook

11

17-7*

10. Durham Academy

13

22-5

11. Leesville Road

12

16-8

12. Orange

14

19-5

13. Green Hope

16

19-5

14. Northern Durham

17

16-6

15. Ravenscroft

18

17-9

16. Overhills

19

18-4

17. Pinecrest

7

20-4

18. Cardinal Gibbons

10

17-7

19. Apex

15

15-9

20. Voyager Academy

20

21-7

21. Southern Durham

22

15-7

22. South Granville

24

20-4

23. Panther Creek

25

14-9

24. St. David’s

NR

20-7

25. Rocky Mount Prep

NR

19-4

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

1

24-0

2. Millbrook

2

22-2

3. Hillside

3

21-3

4. Heritage

4

20-3

5. Neuse Christian

5

22-0

6. Green Hope

6

21-3

7. Knightdale

7

18-5

8. Leesville Road

8

18-6

9. Orange

9

22-1

10. Apex

10

18-6

11. Jordan

11

17-7

12. Holly Springs

12

17-6

13. Friendship Christian

13

22-0

14. Union Pines

15

22-2

15. Rocky Mount

16

18-2

16. North Pitt

18

20-3

17. East Wake

19

16-7

18. Northwood

21

19-5

19. Roxboro Community

22

23-3

20. Ravenscroft

23

18-7

21. Cary

14

15-8

22. Farmville Central

17

16-4

23. North Johnston

25

16-6*

24. Rolesville

NR

15-9

25. Princeton

NR

18-4

*Won by forfeit against Midway.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Panther Creek's J Johnson edges Athens Drive's Brandon Ray for 4A 55

View more video

Sports Videos