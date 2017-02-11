Zach Brown bounces back for Athens Drive swimming to lead 3rd-place charge

Athens Drive’s Zach Brown hoped to double win in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference two weeks ago to match former Athens Drive teammate Tyler Silver, now a freshman at Florida.
Brown accomplished the goal and topped it with a state double in Friday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A swimming and diving championships to help the Jaguars to a third-place finish.
He won the 200 IM (1:49.84) and the 100 butterfly (48.78).
The wins followed an upset loss in the 4A East Regional 100 butterfly that prevented a regional sweep, but he didn’t let the defeat linger and disrupt his state-meet preparation.
“I didn’t enjoy getting beat, and I had it in the back of my mind all week,” Brown admitted. “But I knew I could win if I had a good swim.”
Brown also helped the 200 medley relay to second (1:34.22) and the 200-free relay to fourth (1:27.00).
In the 200 medley, he joined sophomore David Whelan, freshman Daniel Baldwin and junior Chris Silver. In the 200 free, he swam anchor with Silver, senior Grant Meade and freshman Cameron Thomas.
He wasn’t going to let an upset happen again. Instead, he got the double he wanted.
“Zach is driven,” said Athens Drive coach Shane Barry. “He has unbelievable focus. He had it last year and even more this year.”
