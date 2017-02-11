Leesville Road enjoys new heights with second-place finish in 4A swimming

Leesville Road junior Grace Countie lowered her state record for the second straight week and recorded her first state double, but she preferred to talk her teammates.
The Pride finished second in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championships, beating the school’s previous best state finish of fourth.
“This was a crazy, surreal night,” Countie said. “Everybody competed so incredibly well. I don’t really think about my races or records. I just try to do what I do.”
Countie won the 50 free with a state record of 22.60 and the 100 free with a near-record of 49.98. She added two more wins in the 200 medley relay (1:44.02) and the 200 free relay (1:36.35).
Joining her on the 200 medley relay were sophomore Brooke Morgan, sophomore Ashley McCauley and freshman Amanda Ray. In the 400 relay, Countie and Morgan were joined by sophomore Grace Newton and senior Abigail Toburen.
McCauley added a third in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.42) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:03.71) and Ray a third in the 100 butterfly (55.41).
Comments