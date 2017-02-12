Chapel Hill boys 2nd, girls 4th at NCHSAA 3A swimming championships

Thomas Bretzmann of Chapel Hill reacts after winning the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Members of the Chapel Hill's Men team celebrate at the end of the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jordan Ren of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Rachel Strickland of Corinth Holders swims in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Alexis Carter of Corinth Holders swims in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Adam Batson of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jacob Werden of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Hannah Kloetzer of Cedar Ridge swims in the Women 200 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ang Li of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 200 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Sarah Helen Shepherd of Northwood swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Sarah Helen Shepherd of Northwood swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Sarah Helen Shepherd of Northwood swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jordan Ren of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jordan Ren of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Christian Lower of Corinth Holders swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Peyton Whitaker, left, of Corinth Holders starts in the Women 50 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Chapel Hill's Men 200 Yard Medley Relay team, from left to right, Jordan Ren, Jacob Werden, Ang Li and Adam Batson, pose on the podium during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Men 200 Yard Medley Relay winners, Jordan Ren, center, of Chapel Hill, Christian Lower, left, of Corinth Holders and Kyle Evans, right, of J. M. Robinson pose on the podium during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ben Scott of Orange swims in the Men 100 Yard Butterfly race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Peyton Whitaker, left, of Corinth Holders starts in the Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Peyton Whitaker of Corinth Holders swims in the Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mitchell Langston of Cleveland swims in the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Uma Knaven of Chapel Hill swims in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Thomas Bretzmann of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Thomas Bretzmann, left, of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Chapel Hill team encourages their swimmers in the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Thomas Bretzmann of Chapel Hill reacts after winning the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jordan Ren, left, of Chapel Hill and Jeffrey Murray, right, of Marvin Ridge start in the Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Thomas Bretzmann of Chapel Hill poses on the podium after winning the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Men 500 Yard Freestyle winners, from left to right, Jacob Werden of Chapel Hil, Thomas Bretzmann of Chapel Hil, Curtis Wiltsey of Weddington and Jason White of Central Cabarrus pose on the podium during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Sarah Helen Shepherd of Northwood swims in the Women 100 Yard Backstroke race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ang Li of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 100 Yard Backstroke race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ang Li of Chapel Hill reacts after winning the Men 100 Yard Backstroke race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ang Li, right, of Chapel Hill is congratulated by Jake Johnson, left, of West Henderson after winning the Men 100 Yard Backstroke race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jordan Ren of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 100 Yard Breaststroke race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Kennedy Rex of Corinth Holders swims in the Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Beau Brauer of Chapel Hill swims in the Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay race during the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Chapel Hill boys team poses with the runner-up trophy at the end of the NCHSAA 3A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Comments