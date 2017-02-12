High School Sports

February 12, 2017

Chapel Hill boys 2nd, girls 4th at NCHSAA 3A swimming championships

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

CARY

Chapel Hill’s boys and girls swim teams enjoyed more success surviving the challenging morning preliminaries competition than other Triangle schools, but the Tigers came up short in the team title races.

Marvin Ridge, located near Charlotte in Union County, swept the boys and girls team titles in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A swimming championships Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. Chapel Hill’s boys finished second and the Tigers’ girls fourth.

The boys competition that came down to the final events, but Marvin Ridge’s 328.5 points beat the Tigers’ 297 runner-up total.

The Marvin Ridge girls dominated the field, winning with 387 points. Chapel Hill was fourth with 166.

“I thought we might be able to snag first place,” said Chapel Hill junior Jordan Ren, who led the Tigers’ with first- and second-place medals. “But I’m still happy with how we did.”

Ren won the 200-yard individual medley in s a time of 1 minute, 51.90 seconds that was good for All-American consideration. He was second in the 100 breaststroke (58.00).

The only other Triangle state champions were both Chapel Hill swimmers.

Senior Ang Li won the 100 backstroke (50.24) and junior Thomas Bretzmann the 500 free (4:31.90). Both times were good for All-American consideration.

MORE MEDALISTS

Northwood senior Sarah Shepherd’s senior comeback from hip surgery finished with two medals. She was fourth in the 200 IM (2:07.71) and a third in the 100 back (58.17).

“I’m super happy,” she said. “I’m so happy I was able to stand on the podium (to receive) the medals.”

Shepherd said she considered quitting swimming following surgery her junior year. But with her comeback a success, she plans to continue her career next year at Davidson.

Corinth Holders sophomore Peyton Whitaker was third in the 100 free (53.55). Whitaker also was on the 200 medley relay team that was fourth (1:52.03) with sophomore Rachel Strickland, freshman Alexis Carter and sophomore Callie Blandford.

Two other medalists from the boys meet were Corinth Holders junior Christian Lower with a third in the 200 IM (1:56.14) and Cleveland sophomore Mitchell Langston with fourth in the 100 back (52.36).

