Apex says goodbye to its ‘Cougar Den’ in the coming days

In all likelihood, Monday’s Southwest Wake Athletic Conference tournament opener may be the last time the Apex boys basketball team plays a contest in what fans have called “The Cougar Den” for decades. The girls basketball team might do the same next week in the state playoffs (the boys are expected to be on the road).
Either way, after both teams host Fuquay-Varina (6 and 7:30 p.m.) on Monday, the undersized, quirky and beloved gymnasium’s days are numbered.
After this season, Apex High will be torn down and rebuilt as part of a $70.6 million renovation. The student body will move to the new Green Level High campus until the fall of 2019.
That tugs at the heartstrings of boys coach David Neal.
“When I heard that, it hurt me. I’m going to really, really hate to see it go,” he said, echoing the thoughts of many.
There are three things that have made The Cougar Den special: its size, shape and memories.
The ceiling is low, which traps in sound (and, for the volleyball matches, disrupt a few points here and there).
The bleachers only go eight rows high. Seating fills up quickly and fans squeeze in wherever they can. On one side of the court, fans going to the concession stand have to cut in front of the coaches.
If you were an Apex player, you thought it was cozy.
If you were an opponent, you probably thought it was too close for comfort.
And then there’s the open-ended side of the gym.
Unlike other gymnasiums, Apex – and Fuquay-Varina, which may have the same fate for its gym in the coming years – has more than 20 feet between the basket and the wall on one end of the court. It was built that way to give added gym space for physical education classes.
“I think the depth messes with people, to be honest,” said current Apex girls coach and former player Charli Leto “And I think the close-knit with people sitting right on top of you can kind of mess with you if you’re not used to it.”
Former Apex star Anthony Byrd, now the coach at Knightdale, remembers games against rival Cary when chairs were brought in to fill the open-ended area. It was intense.
“I had some great times in that gym and Apex is in my heart,” Byrd said. “Everything was standing-room only. You’re parking up and down the highways and stuff.”
Those are things that made it great, sometimes even for opponents.
“This setting is awesome. I love the fact the fans are right on top of you,” Cary coach Allan Gustafson said. “It gets real loud in here. It’s just a great high school environment.”
And then there are the moments made within those walls.
Neal recalled two games specifically: a 2014 game against Panther Creek when the Cougars ended the game on a 15-0 run to help secure the conference title (which keyed their run to a state title) and a 2013 second-round playoff win against Millbrook where Apex somehow came back after being shut out for the entire second quarter.
“Those were two games where I remember the place absolutely going bananas,” Neal said. “It’s been an incredible home-court advantage for us.”
Neal said the team’s goal to start the year was to win every home game. It would’ve been a storybook way to close it out.
But lately, the Cougars are writing their own script with sentimental moments.
Apex’s boys won their final five home games to end the year 8-3 at home. The girls have won 11 in a row there (11-1) after losing the opener in overtime.
The Cougars won both of their final home games with Cary.
In the last conference regular season home game, a crucial 3 from Eric Fox danced around the rim and fell in to hold off Green Hope 63-56 on Jan. 31.
“I was hoping the basketball gods would be with us tonight since it was our last conference game in that gym,” Neal said, but little did he know that wasn’t the end.
In the last regular season home game against Jordan on Wednesday, Fox hit a twisting, turnaround shot at the buzzer to win 57-55.
It was home, sweet home.
