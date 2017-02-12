Cary, Orange, Carrboro and Rosewood ready for state wrestling tournament after winning regionals

Cary, Orange, Carrboro and Rosewood were among last weekend’s regional wrestling winners, and all three will be factors in this weekend’s N.C. High School Athletic Association individual wrestling championships, which begin Thursday and conclude Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Cary won the 4A Mideast regional with 200 points, well clear of Holly Springs’ 139.5, Middle Creek’s 122.5, Wake Forest’s 122 and Athens Drive’s 110. The Imps qualified nine wrestlers in 14 weight wrestlers. Holly Springs had six.
Orange won the 3A Mideast regional with 220.5 points and Union Pines (174.5) was second. The Panthers qualified a whopping 11 wrestlers, while the Vikings had seven.
Carrboro crushed the 2A Mideast with 240 points, blowing away Wheatmore’s 141.5 and Franklinton’s 101. The Jaguars qualified 10 wrestlers and Franklinton had six.
Defending tournament champ Rosewood, coming off a runner-up finish in the dual-team playoffs, scored 195 to cruise by South Stanly (135). The Eagles qualfiied nine wrestlers. Voyager Academy (115) was fourth and qualified six.
4A Mideast: Cary’s champions included Kobe Early (106 pounds), Nate Kinsey (152) and Joe Grena (170).
Wake Forest, Middle Creek, Leesville Road and Broughton had two regional champs each.
Wake Forest’s Joey Hannum won at 113, while teammate Ayush Patel won the 126. Middle Creek’s Jason Brewster took the 120 and Gabriel Pickett the 195.
Leesville Road’s Dan Mills won the 132 and Brandon Govan the 285. Broughton’s Nash Philbeck the 145 and Christian Hite the 160
Other regional champs included Holly Springs’ Hunter Morton in the 138, Athens Drive’s Youssef Aitboulahri in the 182 and Panther Creek’s Justin Pattishall in the 200.
4A Midwest: Riverside’s No. 1-ranked Jaden Davis won at 195 and Cardinal Gibbons’ Jalen Brooks did the same at 220. The only other wrestlers who qualified were from Riverside (three total) and Person (one).
4A East: Pinecrest was third with 150 points and qualified seven wrestlers. Alex Blake (126) won his weight class as did Overhills’ Tyrese Byrd (182) and South Central’s Jerell Belcher (195).
3A Mideast: Combined, Orange and Union Pines took eight regional weight classes. Orange’s Gavin Wiggins (120), Levi Anderson (138), Josiah Ramirez (170) and undefeated, No. 1-ranked Payton Wilson (220) all claimed individual titles as did Union Pines’ Adam Hoover (126), Tony Menozi (145), Alex Faison (152) and Parker Holcomb (160).
Northwood’s Hunter Queen (182), a returning state runner-up, also won his weight class.
3A East: Fike was fourth with 113 points, not too far behind West Brunswick (136) in a race that was close from No. 1-7. The Golden Demons’ Rae’Sae Settles was the 132 champ.
Rocky Mount’s Rahsun Lawrence (113) and C.B. Aycock’s Tyler Hughes (152) also won titles.
2A Mideast: Carrboro had seven champs: Victor Monnet (113), Quincy Monday (132), David Veltri (152), Ajani Murdaugh (170), Ivan Zalaya (182), Mark Chaid (195) and Emanuel Oquaye (285). Franklinton’s Patrick Doherty (160) also won a regional title.
Monday and Oquaye are ranked tops in the state.
2A East: Farmville Central was fourth with 109.5 points, a ways behind Croatan (181), and qualified five wrestlers. North Pitt’s Sincere King (145) and undefeated Jaqwuez Norman of Farmville (285) won regional titles.
1A East: Rosewood’s Jordan Todd (132) and Cameron Helt (182) were the Eagles’ only regional champs.
Voyager’s Ronald Whitt (120) and Irving Montgomery (160) won their weight titles as did Chatham Charter’s Chris Brannon (126). Undefeated Nick Daggett, a two-time defending state champ from Chatham Central also won.
