Chapel Hill’s boys swimming team perhaps stronger than 2nd place finish in 3A championship

Chapel Hill boys and girls swimming coach Steve Riegler called this his strongest boys team despite the runner-up finish Saturday night at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A championships.
“I’m really proud of them” he said. “They really fought hard. We usually don’t win races here – we do well with depth. But we had some winners this year.”
Ren’s victory gave Chapel Hill an early lead in the team standings, but Marvin Ridge’s depth was too much by the middle of the meet.
Marvin Ridge opened up a 57.5-point lead that was enough to hold off Chapel Hill’s strong 1-3-8-10 showing in the 500 free. Following Bretzmann to the finish wall in the 500 free were thee more Tigers scoring points: senior Jacob Werden, third; freshman Carson Wickman, eighth; and junior Beau Brauer, 10th.
They totaled 54 team points, but Marvin Ridge’s fifth- and ninth-place finishes allowed the Mavericks to maintain a 26.5-point lead.
In the 500 free victory, Bretzmann dropped 12.86 seconds from his winning time a week ago in the 4A East regional. His state time met the All-American consideration standard.
“I went out feeling good and I had a strong final 200,” Bretzmann said. “I’m excited with how I finished.”
Li won the 100 backstroke (50.24) with All-American consideration and was third in the 200 free (1:41.83). Li also took home the Sportsmanship Trophy from the boys meet.
Werden was a double medalist, with a fourth in the 200 IM (1:56.87) in addition to the third in the 500 free (4:39.98).
In the relays, Chapel Hill was second in the 200 medley with Ren, Werden, Li and junior Adam Batson; third in the 200 free relay with Ren, Bretzmann, Werden and Wickman; and second in the 400 free relay with Li, Wickman, Brauer and Bretzmann.
Chapel Hill’s girls’ two medalists were divers. Freshman Clara Tate was third with 366.70 points and freshman Cloris Huan fourth with 288.55.
