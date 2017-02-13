NCISAA basketball playoff brackets

This blog will be updated with scores and links to our coverage from each round of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2017 boys and girls basketball playoffs.
The semifinals and finals are in the Charlotte area.
Area teams in bold.
Note: “///” divides the bracket’s top and bottom halves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
3A
1st round (Feb. 14): 9-High Point Christian at 8-Durham Academy; 12-SouthLake Christian at 5-Charlotte Christian // 11-Charlotte Latin at 6-Christ School; 10-Forsyth Country Day at 7-Ravenscroft
Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Greensboro Day vs 8/9; 4-Cannon vs 5/12 // 3-Providence Day vs 6/11; 2-Wesleyan Christian vs 7/10
Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Charlotte Country Day
State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin
2A
1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Coastal Christian at 9-Caldwell Academy; 13-Freedom Christian at 12-St. David’s // 14-Grace Christian Raleigh at 11-Westchester Country Day; 15-Rocky Mount Academy at 10-Harrells Christian
2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Asheville Christian vs 9/16; 5-Village Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Calvary Day vs 11/14; 7-Fayetteville Academy vs 10/15
Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Gaston Day vs TBA; 4-Carolina Day vs TBA /// 3-Carmel Christian vs TBA; 2-Concord First Assembly vs TBA
Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Gaston Day
State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin
1A
1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Neuse Christian at 9-Victory Christian; 13-Kerr-Vance at 12-John Paul II /// 11-Terra Ceia vs 14-Wayne Christian; 10-Crossroads Christian vs 15-Hickory Christian
2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Statesville Christian vs 9/16; 5-United Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Wayne Country Day vs TBA; 7-Cape Fear Christian vs 10/15
Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Burlington School vs TBA; 4-Northwood Temple vs TBA /// 3-Greenfield vs TBA; 2-Trinity Christian vs TBA
Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Covenant Day
State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3A
1st round (Feb. 14): 9-Charlotte Latin at 8-Durham Academy; 12-Metrolina Christian at 5-Rabun Gap, Ga. /// 11-North Raleigh Christian at 6-Greensboro Day; 10-Forsyth Country at 7-Covenant Day
Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Providence Day vs 8/9; 4-Ravenscroft vs 5/12 /// 3-Hickory Grove Christian vs 6/11; 2-Wesleyan Christian vs 7/10
Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Charlotte Country Day
State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin
2A
1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Salem Baptist at 9-Northside Christian; 13-St. Thomas More at 12-Grace Christian Raleigh /// 14-St. David’s at 11-Village Christian; 15-Calvary Day at 10-Freedom Christian
2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Fayetteville Christian vs 9/16; 5-Carmel Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Cary Christian vs 11/14; 7-Fayetteville Academy vs 10/15
Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Carolina Day vs TBA; 4-Asheville Christian vs TBA /// 3-Concord First Assembly vs TBA; 2-Davidson Day vs TBA
Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Gaston Day
State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin
1A
1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Pungo Christian at 9-Oakwood; 13-Hickory Christian at 12-Grace Christian Sanford /// 14-John Paul II at 11-Lawrence Academy; 15-Community Christian at 10-Kerr-Vance
2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Ridgecroft vs 9/16; 5-Statesville Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Wayne Country Day vs 11/14; 7-Halifax Academy vs 10/15
Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Neuse Christian vs TBA; 4-Burlington School vs TBA /// 3-Trinity Christian vs TBA; 2-Northwood Temple vs TBA
Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Covenant Day
State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin
