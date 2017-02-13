High School Sports

February 13, 2017 4:10 PM

NCISAA basketball playoff brackets

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

This blog will be updated with scores and links to our coverage from each round of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2017 boys and girls basketball playoffs.

The semifinals and finals are in the Charlotte area.

Area teams in bold.

Note: “///” divides the bracket’s top and bottom halves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

3A

1st round (Feb. 14): 9-High Point Christian at 8-Durham Academy; 12-SouthLake Christian at 5-Charlotte Christian // 11-Charlotte Latin at 6-Christ School; 10-Forsyth Country Day at 7-Ravenscroft

Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Greensboro Day vs 8/9; 4-Cannon vs 5/12 // 3-Providence Day vs 6/11; 2-Wesleyan Christian vs 7/10

Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Charlotte Country Day

State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin

2A

1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Coastal Christian at 9-Caldwell Academy; 13-Freedom Christian at 12-St. David’s // 14-Grace Christian Raleigh at 11-Westchester Country Day; 15-Rocky Mount Academy at 10-Harrells Christian

2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Asheville Christian vs 9/16; 5-Village Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Calvary Day vs 11/14; 7-Fayetteville Academy vs 10/15

Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Gaston Day vs TBA; 4-Carolina Day vs TBA /// 3-Carmel Christian vs TBA; 2-Concord First Assembly vs TBA

Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Gaston Day

State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin

1A

1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Neuse Christian at 9-Victory Christian; 13-Kerr-Vance at 12-John Paul II /// 11-Terra Ceia vs 14-Wayne Christian; 10-Crossroads Christian vs 15-Hickory Christian

2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Statesville Christian vs 9/16; 5-United Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Wayne Country Day vs TBA; 7-Cape Fear Christian vs 10/15

Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Burlington School vs TBA; 4-Northwood Temple vs TBA /// 3-Greenfield vs TBA; 2-Trinity Christian vs TBA

Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Covenant Day

State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3A

1st round (Feb. 14): 9-Charlotte Latin at 8-Durham Academy; 12-Metrolina Christian at 5-Rabun Gap, Ga. /// 11-North Raleigh Christian at 6-Greensboro Day; 10-Forsyth Country at 7-Covenant Day

Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Providence Day vs 8/9; 4-Ravenscroft vs 5/12 /// 3-Hickory Grove Christian vs 6/11; 2-Wesleyan Christian vs 7/10

Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Charlotte Country Day

State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin

2A

1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Salem Baptist at 9-Northside Christian; 13-St. Thomas More at 12-Grace Christian Raleigh /// 14-St. David’s at 11-Village Christian; 15-Calvary Day at 10-Freedom Christian

2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Fayetteville Christian vs 9/16; 5-Carmel Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Cary Christian vs 11/14; 7-Fayetteville Academy vs 10/15

Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Carolina Day vs TBA; 4-Asheville Christian vs TBA /// 3-Concord First Assembly vs TBA; 2-Davidson Day vs TBA

Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Gaston Day

State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin

1A

1st round (Feb. 14): 16-Pungo Christian at 9-Oakwood; 13-Hickory Christian at 12-Grace Christian Sanford /// 14-John Paul II at 11-Lawrence Academy; 15-Community Christian at 10-Kerr-Vance

2nd round (Feb. 16): 8-Ridgecroft vs 9/16; 5-Statesville Christian vs 12/13 /// 6-Wayne Country Day vs 11/14; 7-Halifax Academy vs 10/15

Quarterfinals (Feb. 18): 1-Neuse Christian vs TBA; 4-Burlington School vs TBA /// 3-Trinity Christian vs TBA; 2-Northwood Temple vs TBA

Semifinals (Feb. 24): at Covenant Day

State championship (Feb. 25): at Charlotte Latin

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Photo finish: JF Webb's Josh-Lester Harris wins 3A boys 55

View more video

Sports Videos