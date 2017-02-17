Ravenscroft’s Ian DuBose appreciated loyalty in the recruiting process

Ian DuBose considered Ravenscroft his Plan A when he transferred into the elite private school as an eighth-grader. It becomes clearer what such planning meant once you understand his college basketball recruiting experience.
In the recruiting game, coaches view prospects as Plan A and Plan B. If a Plan A target commits elsewhere, only then do they fall back to their Plan B player.
DuBose, a Ravens fourth-year starter and third-year team captain, had major schools interested in him as a Plan B recruit. But Houston Baptist, a Division I school that plays in the Southland Conference, viewed him as Plan A. He never forgot they were on him early and consistently.
It’s the reason the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder committed to the Huskies a week before the early November signing date, ignoring advice from some he wait until the April signing period to see if a strong senior year drew more major offers.
“The recruiting process was interesting,” DuBose said. “I had some offers and some offers that went away, but Houston Baptist was always there for me. I felt some loyalty with them and I can play there. Even after I signed with them they’ve still came my games to see me play.”
DuBose is averaging 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He’s hitting 54 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. Ravenscroft coach Kevin Billerman says he will finish as one of the school’s career leaders in scoring, rebounding and assists.
“He’s had a great high school career for us,” he said. “We’ve had only three other three-year captains since I’ve been here 17 years. He’s always been a great team player.”
That was apparent as Ravenscroft opened the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A tournament with an 80-57- win Tuesday night over Forsyth Country Day. DuBose finished under his scoring average, but he contributed a near-triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.
“The assists were what we needed from him in this game,” Billerman said.
The seventh-seeded Ravens (19-9) advanced to the second round on Saturday at No. 2 seed Wesleyan Christian (26-4), which had a first-round bye.
The teams met in December, with Wesleyan winning 70-62. At least one Big Ten school second-guessed not recruiting DuBose harder after watching the Wesleyan game.
“One Big Ten coach I know fairly well was there,” Billerman said. “After the game, he said, ‘We’re not playing Houston Baptist. He’s the type of kid that makes you lose your job.’ I think Houston Baptist got a real steal.”
But DuBose hasn’t second-guessed committing early.
“To all the kids out there that might be listening, I’m playing my senior year stress-free,” he said. “I’m having fun and not worried about recruiting.”
DuBose’s Ravenscroft experience was about more than basketball.
He also is known on campus for playing the double bass in the orchestra. He carries a 3.9 cumulative grade-point average and is considering pre-medicine as his college major.
His Plan A school worked out for him.
“Ravenscroft was the best place for me to come as a student and as a person,” he said. “There are high expectations for every student to work hard and compete academically. Another reason I came here offered me a chance to be competitive athletically. It gave me exposure that I wanted to get a college scholarship. I met a lot of great people and built great relationships. I learned a lot from coach Billerman. My four years I’ve developed into a player and a person that I am today.”
