Voyager upsets Kestrel Heights NCAC boys basketball tournament title, Roxboro Community girls roll

Voyager Academy's Jordan Love (5) stretches for the rebound against Kestrel Heights' Eva Mills (3). The Voyager Academy Vikings and the Kestrel Heights Hawks met in the NCAC Boys Basketball Championship finals at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Voyager Academy defeated Kestrel Heights 90-82 in overtime.
Roxboro Community's Mya Johnson (15) attempts the layup past River Mill's Morgan Mebane (23). Roxboro Community Bulldogs and the River Mill Jaguars met in the NCAC Girls Basketball Championships at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Roxboro Community defeated River Mill 63-44.
Roxboro Community's Elana Ingram (1) and River Mill's Mercedez King (3) stretch for the high ball. Roxboro Community Bulldogs and the River Mill Jaguars met in the NCAC Girls Basketball Championships at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Roxboro Community defeated River Mill 63-44.
Roxboro Community's Elana Ingram (1) snags the inbound pass away from River Mill's India Goode (10). Roxboro Community Bulldogs and the River Mill Jaguars met in the NCAC Girls Basketball Championships at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Roxboro Community defeated River Mill 63-44.
Roxboro Community's Elana Ingram (1) drives the ball downcourt while defended by River Mill's Jenna Janicki (2). Roxboro Community Bulldogs and the River Mill Jaguars met in the NCAC Girls Basketball Championships at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Roxboro Community defeated River Mill 63-44.
Roxboro Community's Tenisa Clayton (22) brings the ball downcourt while guarded by River Mill's Jenna Jalicki (2). Roxboro Community Bulldogs and the River Mill Jaguars met in the NCAC Girls Basketball Championships at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Roxboro Community defeated River Mill 63-44.
Roxboro Community's Elana Ingram (1) attempts the layup against River Mill's Georgia Carver (4) during the second half. Roxboro Community Bulldogs and the River Mill Jaguars met in the NCAC Girls Basketball Championships at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Roxboro Community defeated River Mill 63-44.
Voyager Academy's Jordan Love (5) attempts the layup against Kestrel Heights’ Evan Mills (3).The Voyager Academy Vikings and the Kestrel Heights Hawks met in the NCAC Boys Basketball Championship finals at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Voyager Academy defeated Kestrel Heights 90-82 in overtime.
Voyager Academy's Taleik Powell (1) attempts the layup against Kestrel Heights’ David Mangum (22) .The Voyager Academy Vikings and the Kestrel Heights Hawks met in the NCAC Boys Basketball Championship finals at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Voyager Academy defeated Kestrel Heights 90-82 in overtime.
Kestrel Heights' Evan Mills (3) attempts the jumpshot over Voyager Academy's Chase Elliott (21). The Voyager Academy Vikings and the Kestrel Heights Hawks met in the NCAC Boys Basketball Championship finals at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Voyager Academy defeated Kestrel Heights 90-82 in overtime.
Kestrel Heights’ Javier Rogers (1) attempts the layup past Voyager Academy's Blake Buchanan (2) during overtime. The Voyager Academy Vikings and the Kestrel Heights Hawks met in the NCAC Boys Basketball Championship finals at River Mill Academy in Graham, N.C. on February 17, 2017. Voyager Academy defeated Kestrel Heights 90-82 in overtime.
Photo Gallery: The River Mill Academy Jaguars and the Roxboro Community Bulldogs played for the North Central Athletic 1A Conference girls basketball tournament title while the Voyager Academy Vikings and Kestrel Heights Hawks played for the boys' championship on Feb. 17, 2017.
