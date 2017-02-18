Union Pines girls, Southern Lee boys fall in Cape Fear Valley Conference basketball tournament championships

The Terry Sanford Bulldogs captured both the boys and girls Cape Fear Valley 3A Conference tournament titles on Friday.
The boys came from behind to defeat Southern Lee 54-40, while the girls led wire-to-wire in a 43-38 victory over host Union Pines.
Both the Union Pines girls (23-3) and Southern Lee boys (17-8) won the regular season conference crowns, and earned first round home games when the state playoffs begin Tuesday.
BOYS
The Cavaliers trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter, but Southern Lee was outscored 27-16 in the final frame.
Nate Thompson led the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Caleb Thomas added 10.
Terry Sanford (14-1, 10-4) defeated Southern Lee all three times this season, handing the Cavaliers their only Cape Fear Valley losses.
“Tonight was tough but I’m proud of the way we have played hard all season,” said Southern Lee senior Darius Sellers. “Now we have to go and get ready for the state playoffs.”
The Bulldogs scored as many points (27) in the final frame as they had during the first three quarters.
Telligence Johnson scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs started clogging passing lanes and getting steals to break open a close game. Malik Johnson led Terry Sanford with 21 points.
Southern led 20-16 at halftime but trailed 27-24 entering the final period.
GIRLS
Viking senior Nyona Shields, who has scored over 1,500 points in her career, accounted for 16 points on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the tenacious Bulldog defense.
Union Pines trailed 39-27 midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied and had a chance to cut the lead down to two or three points with less than a minute to play. Both Shields and Cameron McCutchen nailed clutch buckets to bring the Vikings back.
Still, Terry Sanford guard Imani Elliott got a key steal late and helped the Bulldogs (18-7) notch their second win over Union Pines.
“This is a tough one, our first home loss of the season,” said Union Pines coach Greg Mayer. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls played in the fourth (quarter), but we didn’t execute early on and that hurts.”
Elliott scored 14 points, while Lindsay Bell led the winners with 19.
Terry Sanford jumped out to a 12-0 lead and had a 20-15 advantage at intermission after Shields and Hadiya Balser (12 points) scored baskets in the final 33 seconds of the first half.
The Bulldogs limited the Vikings to just five points in the third period.
