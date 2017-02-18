High School Sports

February 18, 2017 12:15 PM

The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings entering NCHSAA playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

Conference tournaments were not kind to The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 boys basketball rankings. Of last week’s ranked teams, only Garner, South Central, Green Hope, Voyager Academy and Southern Durham won titles as upsets abounded.

The playoffs begin Tuesday.

Hillside, Nash Central and Warren County’s boys – all tournament champs – enter the top 25 to replace St. David’s, Rocky Mount Prep and Panther Creek.

The South Central, Nash Central and Cleveland girls, also tournament champs, replace Rolesville, East Wake and Cary.

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

26-1

2. Garner

2

25-2

3. South Central

3

23-1

4. Word of God

4

25-4

5. Millbrook

9

20-7*

6. Green Hope

13

22-5

7. Cary

6

18-8

8. Leesville Road

11

17-9

9. East Chapel Hill

8

19-6

10. Ravenscroft

15

19-9

11. Orange

12

20-6

12. Northern Nash

5

22-3

13. Overhills

16

19-5

14. Kestrel Heights

7

26-1

15. Hillside

NR

19-8

16. Northern Durham

14

18-7

17. Voyager Academy

20

24-7

18. Southern Durham

21

18-7

19. Durham Academy

10

23-6

20. Nash Central

NR

17-6

21. Warren County

NR

19-8

22. Pinecrest

17

21-5

23. Cardinal Gibbons

18

17-8

24. Apex

19

16-10

25. South Granville

22

21-5

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

1

27-0

2. Hillside

3

23-3

3. Heritage

4

23-3

4. Millbrook

2

24-3

5. Neuse Christian

5

22-0

6. Green Hope

6

24-3

7. Knightdale

7

20-6

8. Leesville Road

8

19-7

9. Orange

9

24-1

10. Jordan

11

19-8

11. Holly Springs

12

19-7

12. Friendship Christian

13

23-0

13. Apex

10

19-7

14. Northwood

18

21-6

15. Roxboro Community

19

26-3

16. Rocky Mount

15

19-3

17. Ravenscroft

20

19-7

18. Union Pines

14

23-3

19. Princeton

25

21-4

20. Farmville Central

22

17-5

21. South Central

NR

16-8

22. Nash Central

NR

16-8

23. North Pitt

16

20-4

24. East Wake

17

17-8

25. Cleveland

NR

16-10

Note: Rankings may not reflect some Saturday games.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

