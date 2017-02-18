The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings entering NCHSAA playoffs

Conference tournaments were not kind to The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 boys basketball rankings. Of last week’s ranked teams, only Garner, South Central, Green Hope, Voyager Academy and Southern Durham won titles as upsets abounded.
The playoffs begin Tuesday.
Hillside, Nash Central and Warren County’s boys – all tournament champs – enter the top 25 to replace St. David’s, Rocky Mount Prep and Panther Creek.
The South Central, Nash Central and Cleveland girls, also tournament champs, replace Rolesville, East Wake and Cary.
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
26-1
2. Garner
2
25-2
3. South Central
3
23-1
4. Word of God
4
25-4
5. Millbrook
9
20-7*
6. Green Hope
13
22-5
7. Cary
6
18-8
8. Leesville Road
11
17-9
9. East Chapel Hill
8
19-6
10. Ravenscroft
15
19-9
11. Orange
12
20-6
12. Northern Nash
5
22-3
13. Overhills
16
19-5
14. Kestrel Heights
7
26-1
15. Hillside
NR
19-8
16. Northern Durham
14
18-7
17. Voyager Academy
20
24-7
18. Southern Durham
21
18-7
19. Durham Academy
10
23-6
20. Nash Central
NR
17-6
21. Warren County
NR
19-8
22. Pinecrest
17
21-5
23. Cardinal Gibbons
18
17-8
24. Apex
19
16-10
25. South Granville
22
21-5
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
1
27-0
2. Hillside
3
23-3
3. Heritage
4
23-3
4. Millbrook
2
24-3
5. Neuse Christian
5
22-0
6. Green Hope
6
24-3
7. Knightdale
7
20-6
8. Leesville Road
8
19-7
9. Orange
9
24-1
10. Jordan
11
19-8
11. Holly Springs
12
19-7
12. Friendship Christian
13
23-0
13. Apex
10
19-7
14. Northwood
18
21-6
15. Roxboro Community
19
26-3
16. Rocky Mount
15
19-3
17. Ravenscroft
20
19-7
18. Union Pines
14
23-3
19. Princeton
25
21-4
20. Farmville Central
22
17-5
21. South Central
NR
16-8
22. Nash Central
NR
16-8
23. North Pitt
16
20-4
24. East Wake
17
17-8
25. Cleveland
NR
16-10
Note: Rankings may not reflect some Saturday games.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
