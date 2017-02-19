NCHSAA girls basketball playoffs, 2016

The N.C. High School Athletic Association girls basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday. Below, we willhave scores and links our round-by-round coverage of individual games.
4A EAST
Note: Pinecrest is the 12MW (26th overall) seed in the West region
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Southeast Raleigh vs 16ME-Person; 8ME-Jordan vs 9E-East Wake
4ME-E.E. Smith vs 13E-D.H. Conley; 5E-Heritage vs 12ME-Panther Creek
/
2ME-Hillside vs 15E-J.H. Rose; 7E-Knightdale vs 10ME-South View
3E-New Hanover vs 14ME-Riverside; 6ME-Apex vs 11E-Rolesville
///
1ME-Lumberton vs 16E-Wakefield; 8E-Leesville Road vs 9ME-Cary
4E-South Central vs 13ME-Hoke County; 5ME-Seventy-First vs 12E-Laney
/
2E-Millbrook vs 15ME-Pine Forest; 7ME-Holly Springs vs 10E-Cardinal Gibbons
3ME-Green Hope vs 14E-Clayton; 6E-Hoggard vs 11ME-Jack Britt
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
3A EAST
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Jacksonville vs 16ME-Southern Durham; 8ME-Northeast Guilford vs 9E-Hunt
4ME-Triton vs 13E-Corinth Holders; 5E-Cleveland vs 12ME-Cedar Ridge
/
2ME-Orange vs 15-West Brunswick; 7E-Havelock vs 10ME-Southern Guilford
3E-Eastern Wayne vs 14ME-Eastern Guilford; 6ME-Rockingham County vs 11E-Richlands
///
1ME-Northern Guilford vs 16E-West Carteret; 8E-Fike vs 9ME-Gray’s Creek
4E-Topsail vs 13ME-Williams; 5ME-Terry Sanford vs 12E-C.B. Aycock
/
2E-Rocky Mount vs 15ME-Westover; 7ME-Northwood vs 10E-J.F. Webb
3ME-Union Pines vs 14E-Swansboro; 6E-Nash Central vs 11ME-Western Alamance
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
2A EAST
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Bertie vs 16ME-Southern Vance; 8ME-T.W. Andrews vs 9E-Warren County
4ME-East Bladen vs 13E-First Flight; 5E-Roanoke Rapids vs 12ME-Carrboro
/
2ME-Bartlett Yancey vs 15E-Pasquotank County; 7E-Kinston vs 10ME-Graham
3E-South Lenoir vs 14ME-Midway; 6ME-South Granville vs 11E-East Duplin
///
1ME-Clinton vs 16E-Washington; 8E-North Pitt vs 9ME-South Columbus
4E-SouthWest Edgecombe vs 13ME-West Bladen; 5ME-North Johnston vs 12E-Edenton Holmes
/
2E-North Brunswick vs 15ME-Durham School of Arts; 7ME-Eastern Randolph vs 10E-Farmville Central
3ME-Red Springs vs 14E-Currituck County; 6E-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 11ME-Fairmont
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
1A EAST
Note: North Moore is the 12MW (21st overall) seed and Chatham Central the 7MW (13th overall) seed in the West region.
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Plymouth vs 16ME-James Kenan; 8ME-Louisburg vs 9E-Ocracoke
4ME-Pender vs 13E-Manteo; 5E-Northampton County vs 12-Kestrel Heights
/
2ME-East Columbus vs 15E-Tarboro; 7E-Lejeune vs 10ME-Spring Creek
3E-Pamlico County vs 14ME-Whiteville; 6ME-Raleigh Charter vs 11E-Camden County
///
1ME-Roxboro Community vs 16E-Gates County; 8E-Perquimans vs 9ME-Rosewood
4E-Weldon vs 13ME-Wallace-Rose Hill; 5ME-Neuse Charter vs 12E-Southeast Halifax
/
2E-Riverside (Williamston) vs 15ME-Granville Central; 7ME-Franklin Academy vs 10E-Cape Hatteras
3ME-Princeton vs 14E-Southside; 6E-East Carteret vs 11ME-Falls Lake Academy
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
Comments