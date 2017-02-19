NCHSAA boys basketball playoffs, 2016

The N.C. High School Athletic Association boys basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday. Below, we will have scores and links our round-by-round coverage of individual games.
NOTE: THESE ARE PRELIMINARY BRACKETS AND HAVE NOT BEEN FINALIZED.
4A EAST
Note: Pinecrest is the 9MW (17th overall) seed in the West region.
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Heritage vs 16ME-Harnett Central; 8ME-Northern Durham vs 9E-J.H. Rose
5E-Millbrook vs 12ME-Panther Crek; 4ME-Seventy-First vs 13E-Rolesville
3E-Garner vs 14ME-Riverside; 6ME-Hillside vs 11E-Broughton
7E-D.H. Conley vs 10ME-Leesville Road; 2ME-Overhills vs 15E-Wake Forest
1ME-East Chapel Hill vs 16E-Southeast Raleigh; 8E-Ashley vs 9ME-Cardinal Gibbons
5ME-Green Hope vs 12E-Knightdale; 4E-New Hanover vs 13ME-Middle Creek
3ME-Cary vs 14E-Clayton; 6E-Hoggard vs 11ME-Apex
7ME-Cape Fear vs 10E-Athens Drive; 2E-South Central vs 15ME-E.E. Smith
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
3A EAST
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Northern Nash vs 16ME-Northeast Guilford; 8ME-Williams vs 9E-Nash Central
5E-Southern Durham vs 12ME-Western Alamance; 4ME-Terry Sanford vs 13E-Northern Vance
3E-Triton vs 14ME-Lee County; 6ME-Eastern Alamance vs 11E-White Oak
7E-West Brunswick vs 10ME-Western Guilford; 2ME-Eastern Guilford vs 15E-Smithfield-Selma
1ME-Orange vs 16E-Gray’s Creek; 8E-Fike vs 9ME-Southern Guilford
5ME-Asheboro vs 12E-Jacksonville; 4E-Eastern Wayne vs 13ME-Westover
3ME-Southern Lee vs 14E-Havelock; 6E-South Johnston vs 11ME-Chapel Hill
7ME-Northern Guilford vs 10E-West Carteret; 2E-West Craven vs 15-Western Harnett
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
2A EAST
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Greene Central vs 16ME-Bartlett Yancey; 8ME-St. Pauls vs 9E-Farmville Central
5E-Kinston vs 12ME-Reidsville; 4ME-Beddingfield vs 13E-South Lenoir
3E-Hertford County vs 14ME-Eastern Randolph; 6ME-Warren County vs 11E-East Duplin
7E-Roanoke Rapids vs 10ME-Midway; 2ME-South Granville vs 15E-North Lenoir
1ME-Clinton vs 16E-North Lenoir; 8E-First Flight vs 9ME-West Bladen
5ME-Cummings vs 12E-Ayden-Grifton; 4E-Northeastern vs 13ME-Southern Vance
3ME-Fairmont vs 14E-Currituck County; 6E-North Pitt vs 11ME-Red Springs
7ME-Franklinton vs 10E-Southwest Onslow; 2E-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 15ME-Goldsboro
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
1A EAST
Note: Chatham Charter is the 9MW (18th overall) seed.
1st round (Tue. Feb. 21):
1E-Rocky Mount Prep vs 16ME-Princeton; 8ME-River Mill Academy vs 9E-Gates County
5E-Riverside (Williamston) vs 12ME-Hobbton; 4ME-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 13E-Trask
3E-Southeast Halifax vs 14ME-Roxboro Community; 6ME-Oxford Prep vs 11E-Northampton County
7E-Perquimans vs 10ME-Lakewood; 2ME-Spring Creek vs 15E-Ocracoke
1ME-Kestrel Heights vs 16E-Columbia; 8E-Pamlico County vs 9ME-Raleigh Charter
5ME-Voyager Academy vs 12E-Northside (Pinetown); 4E-East Carteret vs 13ME-Louisburg
3ME-Whiteville vs 14E-Weldon; 6E-Jones vs 11ME-Pender
7ME-James Kenan vs 10E-Plymouth; 2E-Camden County vs 15ME-Research Triangle
2nd round (Thurs. Feb. 23):
3rd round (Sat. Feb. 25):
4th round (Tue. Feb. 28):
East final (Sat. March 4):
State championship (Sat. March 11):
