Recaps from the 1st round of the boys and girls NCHSAA baskeball playoffs

The N.C. High School Athletic Association boys basketball playoffs began on Tuesday. The second round is Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL 4A EAST
1E-Heritage vs 16ME-Harnett Central: The Huskies rolled to an 83-41 win over Harnett Central. Colton Reed had 22 points while Jayden Gardner added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
8ME-Northern Durham vs 9E-J.H. Rose: Northern will travel to Heritage in the next round after beating Rose 64-54.
4ME-Seventy-First vs 13E-Rolesville: The Rams fell to Seventy-First 61-54 in their first playoff appearance.
5E-Millbrook vs 12ME-Panther Creek: The Wildcats got 19 points from Chase Fowler to hold off Panther Creek 69-59.
2ME-Overhills vs 15E-Wake Forest: The host Jaguars needed overtime to hold off upset-minded Wake Forest 70-67.
7E-D.H. Conley vs 10ME-Leesville Road: The Pride pulled off the road victory at Conley, 58-54, and will travel to Overhills next.
3E-Garner vs 14ME-Riverside: Garner survived a scare against the Pirates, winning 80-78.
6ME-Hillside vs 11E-Broughton: Broughton won at the buzzer to take down Hillside 44-42.
1ME-East Chapel Hill vs 16E-Southeast Raleigh: The Wildcats’ defense was in good form as they defeated Southeast Raleigh 55-41 to set up a showdown with conference foe Gibbons.
8E-Ashley vs 9ME-Cardinal Gibbons: Gibbons was the host team and had no trouble with Ashley, winning 67-39.
4E-New Hanover vs 13ME-Middle Creek: The Mustangs’ season ended at New Hanover, falling 66-55.
5ME-Green Hope vs 12E-Knightdale: The Falcons controlled the game from start-to-finish against Knightdale, winning 80-59.
/
2E-South Central vs 15ME-E.E. Smith: The Falcons’ defense stepped up again, winning 76-47 against E.E. Smith.
7ME-Cape Fear vs 10E-Athens Drive: The Jaguars won their first playoff game in more than a decade, defeating Cape Fear 72-71.
3ME-Cary vs 14E-Clayton: MaCaleb Robertson was fouled with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and made both to propel Clayton to a 56-54 upset win.
“I knew those were going in, there was no way I was going to let my teammates down again,” Robertson said. “I was down at the beginning of overtime, but I knew I had to get up and play well the rest of the way.”
6E-Hoggard vs 11ME-Apex: The Cougars will get one last game at home after all. Apex toppled Hoggard 51-46 behind Colton Moore’s 15 points.
3A EAST
1E-Northern Nash vs 16ME-Northeast Guilford: The Knights survived a scare, winning 62-59 over Northeast Guilford. Northern Nash will host conference foe Fike in the next round.
8ME-Williams vs 9E-Fike: In double overtime, the Golden Demons held on 80-72 against visiting Williams.
4ME-Terry Sanford vs 13E-Northern Vance: The Vikings’ season ended with a 69-49 loss at Terry Sanford.
5E-Eastern Wayne vs 12ME-Western Alamance: In a battle of Warriors vs. Warriors, Eastern Wayne handled Western Alamance 74-58.
2ME-Eastern Guilford vs 15E-Smithfield-Selma: The Spartans’s eason ended with a 74-43 loss at Eastern Guilford.
7E-Southern Durham vs 10ME-Western Guilford
3E-West Craven vs 14ME-Lee County: Upset! Lee County topped West Craven 63-52.
6ME-Eastern Alamance vs 11E-White Oak: Eastern Alamance won 68-54.
1ME-Orange vs 16E-Gray’s Creek: The Panthers topped Gray’s Creek 78-66 and will host Southern Guilford in the next round.
8E-South Johnston vs 9ME-Southern Guilford: Southern Guilford came away with a 63-61 victory to end the Trojans’ season.
4E-Triton vs 13ME-Westover: The Hawks survived Westover’s upset bid, 48-42.
5ME-Asheboro vs 12E-Jacksonville
2E-West Brunswick vs 15-Western Harnett: Western Harnett led by 14 at half, but West Brunswick rallied in the fourth quarter to win 70-59. The Trojans outscored the Eagles 31-8 in the final quarter.
7ME-Northern Guilford vs 10E-West Carteret
3ME-Southern Lee vs 14E-Havelock: The Cavaliers ran past Havelock 80-66.
6E-Nash Central vs 11ME-Chapel Hill: Chapel Hill snared a road win 44-40 against the Bulldogs. The Tigers will travel to Southern Lee in the next round.
2A EAST
1E-Greene Central vs 16ME-North Johnston: The top seed bounced back from its only loss of the year to end North Johnston’s season 69-39.
8ME-St. Pauls vs 9E-Farmville Central: The defending 2A champs were eliminated as the Jaguars fell to St. Pauls 80-59.
4ME-Beddingfield vs 13E-South Lenoir
5E-Kinston vs 12ME-Reidsville
2ME-South Granville vs 15E-North Lenoir: South Granville got the best of the better-than-they-were-seeded Hawks, 54-52.
7E-Roanoke Rapids vs 10ME-Midway: The Yellow Jackets defeated Midway 54-43.
3E-Hertford County vs 14ME-Eastern Randolph
6ME-Warren County vs 11E-East Duplin: The Eagles are moving on with an 81-74 win against East Duplin.
1ME-Clinton vs 16E-SouthWest Edgecombe: Clinton defeated SouthWest Edgecombe 84-77.
8E-First Flight vs 9ME-West Bladen
4E-Northeastern vs 13ME-Southern Vance: The Raiders’ season ended with a 67-56 loss at Northeastern.
5ME-Cummings vs 12E-Ayden-Grifton: The Chargers showed the strength of the Eastern Carolina by taking down Cummings 62-61.
2E-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 15ME-Goldsboro
7ME-Franklinton vs 10E-Southwest Onslow: The Red Rams picked up a home win, 71-56.
3ME-Fairmont vs 14E-Currituck County
6E-North Pitt vs 11ME-Red Springs: The Panthers are moving on after a 64-57 win against Red Springs.
1A EAST
1E-Rocky Mount Prep vs 16ME-Princeton: The Jaguars dispatched Princeton 83-65.
8ME-River Mill Academy vs 9E-Gates County
4ME-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 13E-Trask
5E-Riverside (Williamston) vs 12ME-Hobbton: Riverside won 59-39.
2ME-Spring Creek vs 15E-Ocracoke: The Gators defeated Ocracoke 85-54.
7E-Perquimans vs 10ME-Lakewood: Perquimans defeated Lakewood 68-57.
3E-Southeast Halifax vs 14ME-Roxboro Community
6ME-Oxford Prep vs 11E-Northampton County
1ME-Kestrel Heights vs 16E-Columbia
8E-Pamlico County vs 9ME-Raleigh Charter: The Phoenix saw its season end at Pamlico County 57-48.
4E-East Carteret vs 13ME-Louisburg: Powerhouse East Carteret downed the Warriors 85-31.
5ME-Voyager Academy vs 12E-Northside (Pinetown): The defending 1A champs move on after defeating Northside 73-60.
2E-Camden County vs 15ME-Research Triangle: The Raptors’ season ended with an 88-64 loss at Camden County.
7ME-James Kenan vs 10E-Plymouth: James Kenan advanced with a 66-56 win.
3ME-Whiteville vs 14E-Weldon: Whiteville won 51-34.
6E-Jones vs 11ME-Pender
GIRLS BASKETBALL 4A EAST
1E-Southeast Raleigh vs 16ME-Person: The Bulldogs rolled by the Rockets 76-26. Southeast will host East Wake in the next round.
8ME-Jordan vs 9E-East Wake: In a wild overtime game, the Warriors took down Jordan 87-79 to end the Falcons’ season.
4ME-E.E. Smith vs 13E-D.H. Conley: Conley’s upset bid fell short at Smith, 64-49.
5E-Heritage vs 12ME-Panther Creek: The Huskies kept rolling with a 72-55 victory to end Panther Creek’s season.
2ME-Hillside vs 15E-J.H. Rose: The Hornets blew by the visiting Rose Rampants 58-33.
7E-Knightdale vs 10ME-South View: The Knights held off South View 49-44 and will travel to Hillside next.
3E-New Hanover vs 14ME-Riverside: The Pirates’ season ended with a 51-34 loss at New Hanover.
6ME-Apex vs 11E-Rolesville: The girls’ last game in the Cougar Den was a win – 63-52. It was Rolesville’s first playoff game.
///
1ME-Lumberton vs 16E-Wakefield: The Wolverines fell to Lumberton 71-41 to end the season.
8E-Leesville Road vs 9ME-Cary: Leesville defeated visiting Cary 62-52 and will head to Lumberton in the next round.
4E-South Central vs 13ME-Hoke County: The Falcons survived a scare from Hoke County, winning 50-47.
5ME-Seventy-First vs 12E-Laney
2E-Millbrook vs 15ME-Pine Forest: The defending 4A champs rolled Pine Forest 55-17.
7ME-Holly Springs vs 10E-Cardinal Gibbons: The Golden Hawks will travel to Milbrook next after ending Gibbons’ season with a 62-50 win.
3ME-Green Hope vs 14E-Clayton: The Falcons ended the Comets’ season 58-35 and will host Hoggard in the next round.
6E-Hoggard vs 11ME-Jack Britt: Hoggard won 48-32.
3A EAST
1E-Jacksonville vs 16ME-Southern Durham
8ME-Northeast Guilford vs 9E-Hunt: The Warriors’ season ended at Northeast Guilford, losing 58-50.
4ME-Triton vs 13E-Corinth Holders: The Pirates upset Triton, which they lost two twice in the regular season, with a 43-39 win.
5E-Cleveland vs 12ME-Cedar Ridge: The Red Wolves upset Cleveland 65-53 and could host Thursday’s second round game.
2ME-Orange vs 15-West Brunswick: The top-seeded Panthers defeated West Brunswick 56-39.
7E-Havelock vs 10ME-Southern Guilford
3E-Eastern Wayne vs 14ME-Eastern Guilford: The Warriors fell at home 51-42 to Eastern Guilford to end their season.
6ME-Rockingham County vs 11E-Richlands
1ME-Northern Guilford vs 16E-West Carteret
8E-Fike vs 9ME-Gray’s Creek
4E-Topsail vs 13ME-Williams
5ME-Terry Sanford vs 12E-C.B. Aycock
2E-Rocky Mount vs 15ME-Westover: The Gryphons bounced back from a loss in a big way, steamrolling Westover 70-9.
7ME-Northwood vs 10E-J.F. Webb: The Warriors nearly knocked off Northwood, but the Chargers held on to win 45-42.
3ME-Union Pines vs 14E-Swansboro: The Vikings’ season will continue after a 57-32 win over Swansboro.
6E-Nash Central vs 11ME-Western Alamance: The Bulldogs are moving on after beating Western Alamance 60-45. Nash Central will visit Union Pines in the next round.
2A EAST
1E-Bertie vs 16ME-Southern Vance: The Raiders’ season ended with a 72-30 loss at Bertie.
8ME-T.W. Andrews vs 9E-Warren County: The Eagles won at home against T.W. Andrews 64-46 and will go to Bertie in the next round.
4ME-East Bladen vs 13E-First Flight
5E-Roanoke Rapids vs 12ME-Carrboro: The Jaguars’ season ended with a 74-34 loss at Roanoke Rapids.
2ME-Bartlett Yancey vs 15E-Pasquotank County
7E-Kinston vs 10ME-Graham
3E-South Lenoir vs 14ME-Midway: South Lenoir won 57-40.
6ME-South Granville vs 11E-East Duplin: The Vikings’ season ended with a 51-41 loss at East Duplin.
1ME-Clinton vs 16E-Washington: Clinton won 80-37.
8E-North Pitt vs 9ME-South Columbus
4E-SouthWest Edgecombe vs 13ME-West Bladen: SouthWest Edgecombe won 74-41.
5ME-North Johnston vs 12E-Edenton Holmes: The Panthers won 56-45 and will face conference opponent SouthWest Edgecombe in the second round.
2E-North Brunswick vs 15ME-Durham School of Arts: The Bulldogs’ season ended with a 56-26 loss to North Brunswick.
7ME-Eastern Randolph vs 10E-Farmville Central
3ME-Red Springs vs 14E-Currituck County: Red Springs won 65-52.
6E-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 11ME-Fairmont
1A EAST
1E-Plymouth vs 16ME-James Kenan
8ME-Louisburg vs 9E-Ocracoke: The Warriors fell at home, losing 54-50 to Ocracoke.
4ME-Pender vs 13E-Manteo
5E-Northampton County vs 12-Kestrel Heights: The Hawks fell at Northampton County 61-20.
2ME-East Columbus vs 15E-Tarboro
7E-Lejeune vs 10ME-Spring Creek: The Gators’ upset bid at Lejeune fell short with a 40-36 loss.
3E-Pamlico County vs 14ME-Whiteville
6ME-Raleigh Charter vs 11E-Camden County: The Phoenix fell in an upset loss, 41-40 to Camden County.
1ME-Roxboro Community vs 16E-Gates County
8E-Perquimans vs 9ME-Rosewood: The Eagles pulled off a 44-42 win at Perquimans and will travel to Roxboro in the second round.
4E-Weldon vs 13ME-Wallace-Rose Hill: Weldon won 44-35.
5ME-Neuse Charter vs 12E-Southeast Halifax: The Cougars won at home by a score of 65-48.
2E-Riverside (Williamston) vs 15ME-Granville Central: The Panthers fell to powerhouse Riverside 68-13 to end their season.
7ME-Franklin Academy vs 10E-Cape Hatteras: The Patriots won a low-scoring affair, 32-21 over Cape Hatteras.
3ME-Princeton vs 14E-Southside: The Bulldogs are moving on with a 56-48 win against Southside.
6E-East Carteret vs 11ME-Falls Lake Academy
