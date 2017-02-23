Recaps from the 2nd round of the boys and girls NCHSAA baskeball playoffs

The N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball playoffs’ second round was Thursday. The third round is Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A EAST
1(1E)-Heritage vs 14(8ME)-Northern Durham: The top overall seeded Huskies are going to the third round after defeating Northern 70-62 to end the Knights’ season.
8(4ME)-Seventy-First vs 10(5E)-Millbrook
5(2ME)-Overhills vs 17(10ME)-Leesville Road: The Pride ended Overhills’ historic season with a 75-66 road win.
3(3E)-Garner vs 23(11E)-Broughton
4(1ME)-East Chapel Hill vs 16(9ME)-Cardinal Gibbons
6(4E)-New Hanover vs 9(5ME)-Green Hope
2(2E)-South Central vs 22(10E)-Athens Drive
19(11ME)-Apex vs 30(14E)-Clayton: Barring an Athens Drive upset, Apex closed out its Cougar Den with one more playoff victory, defeating upset-minded Clayton 83-67. Clayton ends its season 14-13.
3A EAST
1(1E)-Northern Nash vs 15(9E)-Fike: The Knights and Golden Demons met for the third time this year, but Northern Nash stayed perfect against Fike, winning 61-57.
8(5E)-Eastern Wayne vs 12(4ME)-Terry Sanford
3(2ME)-Eastern Guilford vs 10(7E)-Southern Durham
14(6ME)-Eastern Alamance vs 27(14ME)-Lee County
2(1ME)-Orange vs 19(9ME)-Southern Guilford
7(4E)-Triton vs 13(5ME)-Asheboro
4(2E)-West Brunswick vs 16(7ME)-Northern Guilford
5(3ME)-Southern Lee vs 21(11ME)-Chapel Hill: The Tigers upset Southern Lee 50-44 to end the Cape Fear Valley champs’ season. Chapel Hill held its second straight opponent to fewer than 50 points.
2A EAST
1(1E)-Greene Central vs 14(8ME)-St. Pauls
10(5E)-Kinston vs 23(13E)-South Lenoir
4(2ME)-South Granville vs 15(7E)-Roanoke Rapids
6(3E)-Hertford County vs 12(6ME)-Warren County
3(1ME)-Clinton vs 16(9ME)-West Bladen
9(4E)-Northeastern vs 22(12E)-Ayden-Grifton
2(2E)-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 13(7ME)-Franklinton: The Red Rams’ season ended with an 80-53 loss at Northside.
5(3ME)-Fairmont vs 11(6E)-North Pitt
1A EAST
2(1E)-Rocky Mount Prep vs 17(8ME)-River Mill Academy: In a battle of Jaguars, Rocky Mount Prep held off River Mill Academy 67-54.
8(4ME)-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 9(5E)-Riverside (Williamston)
5(2ME)-Spring Creek vs 12(7E)-Perquimans: The Gators are moving on after a thrilling 81-79 home win against Perquimans.
4(3E)-Southeast Halifax vs 19(11E)-Northampton County
1(1ME)-Kestrel Heights vs 13(8E)-Pamlico County
6(4E)-East Carteret vs 10(5ME)-Voyager Academy
3(2E)-Camden County vs 16(7ME)-James Kenan: James Kenan won 66-44.
7(3ME)-Whiteville vs 11(6E)-Jones: Whiteville won 58-55.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A EAST
1(1E)-Southeast Raleigh vs 17(9E)-East Wake
7(4ME)-E.E. Smith vs 9(5E)-Heritage
5(2ME)-Hillside vs 12(7E)-Knightdale
4(3E)-New Hanover vs 13(6ME)-Apex: The Cougars’ season ended with a 59-50 loss on the road at New Hanover.
///
2(1ME)-Lumberton vs 14(8E)-Leesville Road: The Pride nearly pulled off the upset, falling at Lumberton 58-50.
8(4E)-South Central vs 24(12E)-Laney: The Falcons will have a road game in Lumberton after holding off Laney 53-46.
3(2E)-Millbrook vs 15(7ME)-Holly Springs
6(3ME)-Green Hope vs 10(6E)-Hoggard: The Falcons held on against Hoggard, advancing with a 48-46 victory.
3A EAST
2(1E)-Jacksonville vs 16(8ME)-Northeast Guilford
23(12ME)-Cedar Ridge vs 27(13E)-Corinth Holders: Corinth Holders’ Cinderella run in the playoffs continues with a 38-34 win at Cedar Ridge to end the Red Wolves’ own hopes of an unexpected run.
3(2ME)-Orange vs 12(7E)-Havelock: In a high-scoring affair, Orange is moving on and will host again on Saturday after the Panthers defeated Havelock 81-77.
13(6ME)-Rockingham County vs 26(14ME)-Eastern Guilford
///
1(1ME)-Northern Guilford vs 18(9ME)-Gray’s Creek
7(4E)-Topsail vs 9(5ME)-Terry Sanford: Topsail won 32-30.
5(2E)-Rocky Mount vs 14(7ME)-Northwood: Rocky Mount defeated Northwood 50-35 and will play rival Nash Central on Saturday for a spot in the fourth round.
4(3ME)-Union Pines vs 11(6E)-Nash Central: The red-hot Bulldogs won again, this time taking down Union Pines 54-42. The Vikings ended their season 24-4 overall.
2A EAST
1(1E)-Bertie vs 13(9E)-Warren County
8(5E)-Roanoke Rapids vs 11(4ME)-East Bladen
5(2ME)-Bartlett Yancey vs 10(7E)-Kinston
4(3E)-South Lenoir vs 15(11E)-East Duplin
///
2(1ME)-Clinton vs 12(8E)-North Pitt: The defending state champion Panthers were bounced by Clinton 86-50.
7(4E)-SouthWest Edgecombe vs 16(5ME)-North Johnston
3(2E)-North Brunswick vs 14(10E)-Farmville Central
6(3ME)-Red Springs vs 9(6E)-Northside (Jacksonville)
1A EAST
1(1E)-Plymouth vs 17(9E)-Ocracoke
8(4ME)-Pender vs 9(5E)-Northampton County
5(2ME)-East Columbus vs 14(7E)-Lejeune: East Columbus won 60-49.
4(3E)-Pamlico County vs 21(11E)-Camden County
///
2(1ME)-Roxboro Community vs 18(9ME)-Rosewood: The Bulldogs handled the Eagles with a 65-32 win in a rematch of last year’s fourth round. Roxboro Community gets another home game on Saturday.
7(4E)-Weldon vs 10(5ME)-Neuse Charter
3(2E)-Riverside (Williamston) vs 13(7ME)-Franklin Academy
6(3ME)-Princeton vs 12(6E)-East Carteret: The Bulldogs fell to East Carteret 39-29. Princeton won 22 games this season and won the Carolina 1A.
