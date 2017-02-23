Corinth Holders’ Cinderalla run continues with overtime win at Cedar Ridge girls basketball

Corinth Holders celebrates the win. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Deonna Adams (5) of Corinth Holders celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket in the second half. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the women basketball games between the Corinth Holders Pirates and the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Mikayla Thompson (20) of Corinth Holders dribbles against Madison Wardlow (22) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Melanie Tola (33) of Corinth Holders scores a basket against Natalia Garay (10) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Carrie Davis, right, of Cedar Ridge dribbles against Olivia Hime, left, of Corinth Holders. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Melanie Tola (33) of Corinth Holders looks for a shot to the basket against Yolanda Simpson (5) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Carrie Davis (21) of Cedar Ridge dribbles against Olivia Hime, right, of Corinth Holders. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Carrie Davis (21) of Cedar Ridge shoots for 3-points against Pirates' defense. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Mikayla Thompson (20) of Corinth Holders shoots for 3-points against Miracle Page (12) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Melanie Tola, left, of Corinth Holders fights over a loose ball against Taylin Jean, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Carrie Davis (21) of Cedar Ridge shoots for 3-points against Olivia Hime, left, of Corinth Holders. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Felton Page, left, head coach of Cedar Ridge encourages his players in the second half. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Shannon Lee, center, head coach of Corinth Holders instructs her players during a timeout. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Shannon Lee, left, head coach of Corinth Holders instructs her player, Melanie Tola (33). The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Mikayla Thompson, left, of Corinth Holders dribbles against Madison Wardlow, center, of Cedar Ridge while her teammate Melanie Tola (33) sets up a screen. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Olivia Hime (4) of Corinth Holders brings the ball upcourt against Madison Wardlow (22) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Madison Wardlow (22) of Cedar Ridge attempts to steal the ball from Olivia Hime, left, of Corinth Holders. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
Mikayla Thompson (20) of Corinth Holders fights over a rebound against Carrie Davis (21) and Natalia Garay, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Corinth Holders Pirates in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Corinth Holders won 38-34 in overtime.
