Eric Fox scores 40 as Apex closes out Cougar Den with win over Clayton

1:00 Union Pines' Alex Faison backflips after winning 3A 152 title Pause

0:36 Northwood's Hunter Queen wins 3A 182 wrestling title

1:30 Broughton's Nash Philbeck wins 4A 145 title

1:08 Sen. Meredith: 'Sec. Hall is openly defying...the very plain language found in the NC Constitution'

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

1:11 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan

0:12 Louisville’s Rick Pitino restrained by coaching staff at halftime