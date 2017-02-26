Recaps from the 3rd round of the boys and girls NCHSAA baskeball playoffs

The N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball playoffs’ third round was Saturday. The fourth round is Tuesday.
4A EAST
1(1E)-Heritage vs 8(4ME)-Seventy-First: Heritage was stunned with a backdoor layup in the final seconds and lost 63-62. Jayden Gardner had 28 points in the loss.
3(3E)-Garner vs 17(10ME)-Leesville Road: Leesville Road stunned Garner with a 63-60 win, the Trojans’ first home loss of the season. Jalen Benjamin had 15 points in the win and Kenyon Burt had 17 in the loss.
9(5ME)-Green Hope vs 16(9ME)-Cardinal Gibbons: In overtime, Green Hope clinched its first trip to the fourth round in modern school history with a 71-67 win over Cardinal Gibbons. Will Harkins had 20 points in the win and Michael Walsh had 20 in the loss.
2(2E)-South Central vs 19(11ME)-Apex: South Central held off Apex 60-53 despite 28 points from Eric Fox. Sykeim Phillips had 14 points in the win. The Falcons will host Green Hope’s Falcons in the fourth round.
3A EAST
1(1E)-Northern Nash vs 12(4ME)-Terry Sanford: Darius Spragley’s shot with 7 seconds left gave Northern Nash its first trip to the fourth round since 1995, a 56-54 win over reigning 3A East champ Terry Sanford. The Knights will host Eastern Guilford on Tuesday.
3(2ME)-Eastern Guilford vs 14(6ME)-Eastern Alamance: Eastern Guilford won 82-62.
2(1ME)-Orange vs 7(4E)-Triton: Logan Vosburg had 24 points as Orange ended the Hawks’ season with a 67-47 victory. The Panthers will host Northern Guilford on Tuesday.
16(7ME)-Northern Guilford vs 21(11ME)-Chapel Hill: Chapel Hill fell 56-44 despite 22 points from Elijah Haynes. The Tigers had won two straight road games to start the playoffs.
2A EAST
1(1E)-Greene Central vs 10(5E)-Kinston: Greene Central won 58-50.
6(3E)-Hertford County vs 15(7E)-Roanoke Rapids: Hertford won 71-56.
3(1ME)-Clinton vs 22(12E)-Ayden-Grifton: Ayden-Grifton battled back late but lost 62-55 at Clinton. The Chargers were led by Tyree Wiggins’ 15 points.
2(2E)-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 5(3ME)-Fairmont: Northside won 89-63.
1A EAST
2(1E)-Rocky Mount Prep vs 9(5E)-Riverside (Williamston): The Jaguars’ season ended with a loss to conference foe Riverside, 66-62. Rocky Mount Prep ended the year 22-6 with three losses to Riverside, splitting regular-season matchups and falling in the conference and state tournaments.
4(3E)-Southeast Halifax vs 5(2ME)-Spring Creek: The Gators closed out their stellar season with a 71-54 loss at Southeast Halifax. Spring Creek wrapped up the year 22-7.
1(1ME)-Kestrel Heights vs 6(4E)-East Carteret: Kestrel Heights stormed back to win 71-61 and move to 29-1 on the season. Javier Rogers had 20 points in the win. The Hawks will host Whiteville on Tuesday.
7(3ME)-Whiteville vs 16(7ME)-James Kenan: Whiteville won 73-46.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A EAST
1(1E)-Southeast Raleigh vs 9(5E)-Heritage: Jada McMillian had 19 points in a 56-52 nail-biting win over Heritage. The Huskies’ Cydney Johnson had 19 in the loss. Southeast Raleigh will host New Hanover on Tuesday.
4(3E)-New Hanover vs 5(2ME)-Hillside: Hillside’s season ended with a 56-50 road loss to New Hanover. Elisia Grissett had 20 for the Hornets, who rarely lose to anyone in the East not named Millbrook or Southeast Raleigh.
2(1ME)-Lumberton vs 8(4E)-South Central: The Falcons’ season ended with a road loss in Lumberton, 70-46. South Central fell behind 40-20 at halftime and couldn’t get much closer.
3(2E)-Millbrook vs 6(3ME)-Green Hope: The defending 4A champs got 20 points from Andreal Bass in the win over Green Hope, which got 12 from Nia Washington. Millbrook will travel to Lumberton on Tuesday.
3A EAST
2(1E)-Jacksonville vs 27(13E)-Corinth Holders: Corinth’s Cinderella run ended in Jacksonville with a 57-22 loss. The Pirates had won two road games – at Triton and then Cedar Ridge – to make the third round.
3(2ME)-Orange vs 13(6ME)-Rockingham County: Orange’s historic season ended with a 56-39 loss. The Panthers tried to rally late but could get no closer than six.
1(1ME)-Northern Guilford vs 7(4E)-Topsail: Northern Guilford won 56-25.
5(2E)-Rocky Mount vs 11(6E)-Nash Central: In their fifth meeting this year, Rocky Mount won 56-39 to take the season series 3-2. Keyanna Spivey had 25 points in the win while Michaela Nelms had 16 in the loss. The Gryphons will go to reigning 3A East champ Northern Guilford on Tuesday.
2A EAST
1(1E)-Bertie vs 8(5E)-Roanoke Rapids: Bertie won 56-41.
5(2ME)-Bartlett Yancey vs 15(11E)East Duplin: Bartlett Yancey won 57-31.
2(1ME)-Clinton vs 7(4E)-SouthWest Edgecombe: Clinton won 82-66.
3(2E)-North Brunswick vs 9(6E)-Northside (Jacksonville): Northside won 76-52.
1A EAST
1(1E)-Plymouth vs 9(5E)-Northampton County: Plymouth won 59-45.
4(3E)-Pamlico County vs 5(2ME)-East Columbus: Pamlico won 85-42.
2(1ME)-Roxboro Community vs 7(4E)-Weldon: Roxboro Community won 61-49 to advance to the fourth round of the 1A playoffs. The Bulldogs will host Williamston’s Riverside High Knights on Tuesday.
3(2E)-Riverside (Williamston) vs 12(6E)-East Carteret: Riverside won 67-44.
